Honda Aircraft Company Expands Sales To Japan

Honda has continued to expand its business in motorcycles, automobiles, power products and other areas since its foundation with the goal of "serving people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life's potential." This goal has been fulfilled by Honda Aircraft Company with its further expansion of the aircraft industry.

"It has been a longstanding dream to advance human mobility skyward since Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was established. When we started aircraft research, there were many challenges to overcome. Today, with our own advanced technology and the creation of the HondaJet, we have been able to provide innovation to the light jet market and create new value in business aviation. I am proud that HondaJet has expanded sales to Honda's home here in Japan," said Honda Motor Co., Ltd. President & CEO Takahiro Hachigo.

"We have received a tremendous amount of interest and inquiries regarding the HondaJet from Japan. Today, I am delighted to announce that we have officially expanded our sales to Japan. The HondaJet Elite, which will be delivered to our customers in Japan, is the new, upgraded model of HondaJet. We are excited to share the HondaJet Elite's enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, comfort and quietness with people in Japan. We are looking forward to creating a new business jet market in the region," said Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino.

"We are proud to be chosen as the dealer of HondaJet in Japan by Honda Aircraft Company and it is a significant role for us," said Marubeni Corporation CEO of Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group Toshiaki Ujiie. "With our combined strength and dedication to sales and service, we hope to have more customers experience the comfort and high performance of the HondaJet Elite. We would like many people to utilize the light business jet as a tool of transportation in the near future."

"We are delighted to be appointed as HondaJet Japan. With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, I am confident that we will provide customers with the best ownership experience of the HondaJet Elite. We are dedicated to enhancing the business aviation industry to set a new standard in Japan," said Marubeni Aerospace President & CEO Gentaro Toya.

Honda Aircraft has established a worldwide dealer and authorized sales network to provide unsurpassed service and support for its customers. The authorized network spans territories in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The HondaJet Elite is type certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The aircraft has inherited the aeronautical breakthroughs developed by Honda Aircraft and is the most efficient, quietest, fastest, furthest and highest-flying aircraft in its category.

For more information, visit hondajetelite.com.

About HondaJet Elite

The second aircraft from Honda Aircraft Company, the HondaJet Elite is the fastest, furthest and highest-flying plane in its category. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, composite fuselage and a Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance and unparalleled efficiency as well as maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its category with comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, including a pilot, a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. Additionally, the HondaJet Elite sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. With the HondaJet Elite, Honda Aircraft remains committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The upgraded aircraft remains significantly more fuel efficient than any other aircraft in its category while emitting less greenhouse gases than all other very light business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

