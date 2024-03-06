Honda Aircraft Company Receives FAA AMT Employer Diamond Award of Excellence for Third Consecutive Year

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company is proud to announce its receipt of the AMT Employer Diamond Award of Excellence for 2023, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. This award, the highest level in the William (Bill) O'Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Awards program developed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), underscores Honda Aircraft Company's unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, and the professional development of its employees.

From left: Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division Director Luis Jimenez, FAASTeam Program Manager Tim Haley, Honda Aircraft Company President & CEO Hideto Yamasaki, Honda Aircraft Company Chief Commercial Officer & Senior Vice President Amod Kelkar, and FAASTeam Program Manager Dan Kelly Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Team

Achieving this award for the third year in a row solidifies Honda Aircraft Company's position as an industry leader committed to aviation safety. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional knowledge and skills of Honda Aircraft Company's maintenance team, achievements made possible through the company's extensive training programs and an environment that promotes innovation and talent development. By providing technical training that exceeds standard FAA regulatory requirements, Honda Aircraft Company has equipped its maintenance team to ensure every HondaJet is flight-ready with a high level of precision and productivity, reinforcing its dedication to stringent quality assurance throughout aircraft's lifecycle.

"Earning this honor for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "Honda Aircraft Company has once again set a new standard in the industry. We remain dedicated to providing products and services founded on safety and a new level of outstanding quality, delivering new value to our customers."

Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division Director Luis Jimenez added, "At Honda Aircraft Company, providing reliable and efficient service tailored to each customer is at the core of our mission. Through innovative solutions, we ensure our team's excellence directly translates into the excellence of our products and services, embodying Honda's tradition of innovation and quality."

Since the first delivery of the HondaJet in 2015, Honda Aircraft Company has led the aviation industry with an unparalleled focus on bringing reassurance and satisfaction to customers. The company has introduced service solutions including Aircraft Management Services and Flexible Phased Maintenance Program to optimize maintenance events, along with a Certified Pre-owned program to offer peace of mind to a broader range of customers. As of February 2024, the global HondaJet fleet surpassed 210,000 flight hours with a class-leading dispatch reliability of 99.7%.

