Honda Aircraft Company Unveils The HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite also protects the environment by offering the best fuel efficiency in its class while also featuring best-in-class speed, altitude and range. The aircraft is type certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The HondaJet Elite will be displayed for the first time to the public at EBACE from May 28th through May 31st.

Honda Aircraft Company's President and CEO Michimasa Fujino introduced the aircraft at the event. "The HondaJet Elite represents Honda Aircraft's continued commitment to performance, efficiency and environment creating new value in business aviation," he said. "The result of innovation, design and engineering, our new aircraft features several performance and comfort enhancements that, once again, set a new standard in aviation. We are excited to share Honda Aircraft's latest technological feat with the world at EBACE."

The new aircraft was designed to provide the user the best experience by utilizing Honda Aircraft's pioneering advanced technologies coupled with the best performance and comfort enhancements. The HondaJet Elite is more fuel efficient than any other aircraft in its category and emitting less greenhouse gases than similar sized business jets.

The HondaJet Elite has inherited the aeronautical breakthroughs developed by Honda Aircraft, including the Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing and composite fuselage. The aircraft continues to be the most efficient, quietest, fastest and highest-flying as well as the furthest-flying in its category.

- Key features of the HondaJet Elite –

Range: 1,437 nautical miles* Longer range makes it the furthest-flying aircraft in its class

Noise Attenuating Engine Inlets: Advanced inlet technology created to reduce exterior and interior noise

Performance Management: Provides optimized performance planning for all phases of flight such as airspeed / cruise altitude, fuel flow, etc

Takeoff/Landing Distance (TOLD) Management: Automatic computation of the required runway length, V-speeds, climb/approach gradients, etc

Stability and Protection with Roll and AoA Functions**: Provides enhanced safety features for manual flying that will deter aircraft operation outside the normal flight envelope

AFCS Coupled Go-Around with Underspeed Protection**: The aircraft's autopilot remains connected, enhancing aircraft safety and reducing pilot workload **

New Exterior Colors with Signature Paint Scheme**: Three premier signature paints, Ice Blue / Ruby Red / Monarch Orange

Bongiovi Audio System**: An industry first speaker-less in-cabin sound system that provides immersive audio experience throughout the entire cabin **

New Interior Equipment Options:

Belted Lavatory



Galley with Coffee Brewer



Two-toned Executive Leather Seats

* NBAA IFR Range

**Optional

For more information, visit hondajetelite.com.

Honda Aircraft Company has established a worldwide dealer and authorized sales network to provide unsurpassed service and support for HondaJet customers. The HondaJet authorized network spans territories in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. An advanced light jet, the HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its category in 2017 and has been certified and delivered in countries around the globe.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

