Honda And NHL Renew Longstanding Partnership

As Official Automotive Partner, Honda will continue its presence at NHL tentpole events throughout each season, including title sponsorship of Honda NHL ® All-Star Weekend and as one of the League's in-ice presenting partners of the NHL Winter Classic ® , NHL Stadium Series ™ and NHL Heritage Classic ™ . As sponsor of the NHL All-Star Weekend, Honda will again be featured in the NHL All-Star Game event logo, including integration in the center ice emblem of the host venue, and included in NHL promotional materials leading up to NHL All-Star Game across linear TV, and digital and social media.

The 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend – featuring the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills™ and the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Game - takes place in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan. 24-26 at the Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues. In addition, various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities, along with Honda awarding the NHL All-Star Game MVP with a vehicle, will all be part of 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend.

"Honda, a longtime, valued NHL partner demonstrates its strong commitment to our sport through engaging fan-focused activations," said Kyle McMann, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Honda, and with it, a long-term title sponsorship of our mid-season jewel, the Honda NHL All-Star Game while also delighting fans with activations across our media platforms and season-long NHL events."

"The National Hockey League has been a valuable partner with the Honda brand for the past 12 years. Our partnership with the NHL has helped Honda reach new audiences as we work together to create engaging experiences for fans who share our love for hockey," said Jay Joseph, Vice President of Marketing for Honda. "We look forward to creating truly memorable moments for hockey fans for years to come."

Throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs, Honda will have camera-visible dasherboard presence during all nationally broadcast games in the U.S. and continue its strong commitment to the League's national broadcast partners, NBC Sports in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada. To further support its NHL partnership, Honda will also run media across the NHL's digital and social platforms.

Honda is a North American partner of the NHL Gaming World Championship™, the League's esports initiative across U.S., Canada and Europe, and was a partner of the NHL's House of Chel, the League's first esports gaming house experience, which took place during the 2019 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, based in Seattle, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world's top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region, Yandex in Russia and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the esports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship™ annually, drawing record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

NHL, the NHL Shield, Stanley Cup and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL All-Star logo, NHL All-Star Skills name and logo, NHL Stadium Series, NHL Heritage Classic and NHL Gaming World Championship are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2019. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

