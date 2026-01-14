Honda Begins U.S. Production of New Lineup of ProZision™ Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers

Honda produces its first line of zero-turn radius (ZTR) riding lawn mowers

Zero-turn radius mower is Honda's first designed for commercial use

Honda began lawn mower production in North Carolina in 1984, where it now builds all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in addition to lawn mowers and other power equipment

SWEPSONVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) today announced the start of production of its first battery-powered zero-turn radius (ZTR) mowers at its facility in Swepsonville, N.C. ProZision ZTR mowers are produced using domestic and globally made parts and will be available at specialty equipment dealers beginning in February 2026. More information on the ZTR mowers can be found here.

The Honda ProZision ZTR series represents the first Honda riding mowers for commercial landscaping, built in the same facility that began producing walk-behind lawn mowers more than 40 years ago.

"Everyone at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing is excited about expanding our power equipment lineup with the introduction of the new Honda ProZision ZTR lawn mower," said Lynne Hedrick, Site Lead at NCM. "Our legacy of high quality and flexibility began more than 40 years ago with NCM associates building the best lawnmowers, power equipment and ATVs in the world and we are proud to continue that with this new generation Honda mower."

40 Years of Manufacturing

Honda associates at the nearly 700,000-square-foot NCM facility have demonstrated incredible flexibility since starting with production of lawnmowers in 1984. NCM has now reached cumulative production of over 50 million products, including a variety of power equipment products, such as snow blowers, string trimmers, mini-tillers, water pumps, generators, general-purpose engines and, in 2023, the addition of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

The all-new product family of ZTR mowers includes 54-inch and 60-inch models designed for professional-level durability, comfort, and cut quality, powered by five 48-volt brushless electric motors designed to stand up to the rigors of commercial use.

"Technology is transforming products across Honda, and our new battery-powered lawn mowers are no different," said Mark Kohls, vice president of Honda Power Sports & Products, American Honda. "Our battery-powered Honda ProZision Zero-Turn Radius lawn mowers deliver zero emission, cost-effective turf care solutions for a wide variety of customers, conditions, and commercial applications."

In the future, production of the ProZision ZTR 54- and 60-inch battery-powered mowers will include parts made in the Swepsonville facility's new plastics department, which was part of a $9.7 million investment announced last fall.

Honda Manufacturing in North Carolina

Honda North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) began production in 1984 and today is the exclusive production source for all Honda all-terrain vehicle (ATV) models in North America, including the FourTrax series and TRX sports models. NCM continues to produce outdoor power equipment products for commercial and residential applications, including snow blowers, using domestic and globally made parts.

Located in Swepsonville, the 700,000 square-foot facility employs more than 500 associates and represents a capital investment totaling $400 million. The facility is one of 12 major Honda production facilities in the U.S. Many of the products built at the plant were researched, designed and developed by Honda R&D engineers in nearby Haw River, N.C.

