Honda Celebrates 25 Years of Odyssey with 25th Anniversary Accessory Package and 10-Speed Automatic Transmission for All Trims

The Honda Odyssey has been the most popular minivan with individual American car buyers since 2010, with cumulative U.S. sales exceeding 2.7 million units since its launch in 1995. Over five generations, Odyssey has set the standard for family-friendly features, space and sporty driving performance in a minivan. Odyssey was also the first to introduce minivan staples such as third-row seats that fold into the floor, the first built-in vacuum cleaner, the HondaVac, and the first in-cabin child monitoring system, Cabin Watch ® .

The 25th Anniversary accessory package celebrates Odyssey's quarter-century milestone with a chrome roof rack, body side moldings, lower door garnish, chrome rear bumper protector; illuminated sill plates with the 25th Anniversary logo; and special 25th Anniversary badges on the front fenders and tailgate, as well as a 25th anniversary key fob. Optionally available on the dealer-installed package are 19-inch wheels unique to the package.

Available in LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite trims, all 2020 Honda Odysseys now come standard with Idle Stop and a 10-speed automatic transmission mated to the 280 horsepower, 3.5 liter i-VTEC™ V6 engine. Odyssey LX comes standard with push button start, two USB ports, a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, and automatic climate control.

Odyssey EX adds the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, blind spot information, Honda's Magic Slide 2nd-row seats with seating for eight, power sliding doors, and tri-zone automatic climate control with rear controls. EX-L trims add leather, one-touch power moonroof with tilt feature, power tailgate, and an additional three USB ports for a total of four, with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and a rear entertainment system available as well.

Touring and Elite trims get LED headlamps with auto on/off and WiperLink, HondaLink® with 4G LTE WiFi mobile hotspot capability (with subscription), front and rear parking sensors, HondaVac, CabinWatch cabin monitor, and handsfree-access power tailgate. Elite adds a heated steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers, wireless phone charging, power folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, and an upgraded premium audio system.

2020 Odyssey Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

TRIM MSRP MSRP Including $1,095

Destination Charge1 EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (city / highway / combined)2 Odyssey LX $30,690 $31,785 19/28/22 Odyssey EX $34,690 $35,785 19/28/22 Odyssey EX-L $37,960 $39,055 19/28/22 Odyssey EX-L w/navi & rear-seat entertainment $40,060 $41,155 19/28/22 Odyssey Touring $44,960 $46,055 19/28/22 Odyssey Elite $47,320 $48,415 19/28/22 25th Anniversary Package $1,500 ($2,800 with 19-inch wheel package)





1 MSRP plus $1,095 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.



2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

The 2020 Honda Odyssey for the North American market is made exclusively at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama auto plant, alongside Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally sourced parts. Its V6 engine is also manufactured in Alabama, with its 10-speed automatic transmission manufactured exclusively at Honda's Tallapoosa, Georgia facility.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

