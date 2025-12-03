Honda Celebrates 50 Years of Research and Development in America

Honda U.S. R&D operations encompass autos, powersports and power equipment products, aviation, and aerospace

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is celebrating 50 years of research and development (R&D) in the United States, honoring the efforts of Honda associates and engineers who continue to research, design and develop innovative products and technologies that have shaped mobility and advanced the American auto industry.

Since establishing its first U.S. R&D facility in Southern California in 1975, Honda has built a legacy of innovation, leading to the development of a wide range of products, from automobiles and motorcycles to lawnmowers and jets.

Honda operates some of the world's most advanced R&D facilities in America, including 21 operations in California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. A capital investment of over $1.45 billion, these operations are responsible for the creation of over 36 Honda and Acura cars and light trucks – including multiple North American Car and Truck of the Year winners – as well as 87 powersports and power equipment products and the HondaJet.

"Fifty years ago, Honda began an incredible legacy of innovation in America by taking the bold step of establishing a research function focused on creating unique products and experiences for our customers," said Jane Nakagawa, vice president of the R&D Business Unit at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "On the shoulders of the Honda researchers, designers and engineers who came before us, we are committed to reigniting our position as an innovator and disruptor to create new value for the next generation of Honda customers in America."

Honda opened its first R&D facility in Gardena, California in 1975 to conduct market research into the needs and desires of American customers. This was soon followed by a critical role in product styling, including the concept and initial styling for the Honda CRX, a legendary small car that debuted in 1984 with an industry-leading fuel economy rating of 50 miles per gallon.

Today, multiple R&D centers in the U.S. include the North American Automotive Development Center in Ohio, the Honda and Acura Design Studios in Southern California, along with test tracks in both states, the Honda Aircraft Company (HACI) in North Carolina and advanced research operations in multiple locations. This enables Honda to conduct all facets of product development in the U.S., including market and technology research, product styling, engineering design, prototype fabrication and testing, collaboration with parts suppliers and support for mass production.

Among the contributions of Honda U.S. R&D operations is the development of leading-edge safety and driver-assistive technologies, including award-winning airbag design. Honda associates in America have led the engineering and design of Honda and Acura vehicles created to meet the needs of customers in North America. This includes rugged light truck products such as the Honda Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline. Acura products have included the MDX, TL/TLX, RDX and the second-generation NSX. Honda associates have also developed a series of side-by-side vehicles, including the Pioneer series and the Talon, among other powersports products.

"Fifty years of Honda R&D activities in America represents not only a series of award-winning products and technologies, but the growth and development of the Honda engineers and associates who create them for our customers," said Larry Geise, executive vice president of the Honda North America Automotive Development Center. "As we focus on the next 50 years, our engineers are working on the next generation of Honda and Acura products, all focused on creating new value that will meet the needs of our customers and changing market conditions."

At the Forefront of Advanced Research

As part of the Honda investment in the future of mobility, the customer and market research function that represented the start of Honda R&D activities in the U.S. now includes advanced research into materials and technologies, led by Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US), with a focus on quantum technologies, nanotechnologies and carbon capture technologies.

Honda is at the forefront of advanced research aimed at solving complex challenges with direct applications to the current and future Honda technology roadmap. HRI-US was founded in 2003 and is now based in San Jose, Calif., with multiple research labs in Columbus, Ohio. HRI-US engineers and scientists collaborate with academic, public and private institutions. They work together to foster innovation and drive strategic partnerships. These efforts span a wide range of areas, including quantum technologies and other nanotechnologies. They also focus on carbon capture technologies, advanced research into energy and battery technologies, and recycling. Additional areas include mobility-related human-computer interaction, software-defined mobility, and next-generation hydrogen fuel cells.

The Honda Innovations office in Silicon Valley, Calif., drives strategic investment and open innovation through its Honda Xcelerator Ventures, which is investing in and collaborating with cutting-edge startups through direct investment, co-development and strategic partnerships.

Advanced Safety Research Center

Honda has established one of the world's most advanced safety research facilities in Ohio, which is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in vehicle crashworthiness, advanced driver-assistive systems, airbag technology, pedestrian safety and more.

Honda engineers have played a critical role in advancing the company's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure used in Honda cars and light trucks to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, including the occupants of other vehicles.

U.S. Honda engineers also led the creation of a groundbreaking front passenger airbag design to decrease the chance of serious brain injury, which contributed to a Honda engineer receiving the U.S. Government Award for Safety Engineering Excellence from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

HALO Wind Tunnel Established for Development Testing Now Supports USA Bobsled/Skeleton

In 2022, Honda opened a new $124 million state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility, Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio (HALO), ushering in a new era of development testing capabilities for Honda and Acura products, as well as the company's race vehicles. The facility became the world's most advanced wind tunnel by combining three separate testing functions — aerodynamics, aeroacoustics and racing — in one location.

Honda R&D engineers are utilizing the advanced capabilities of the HALO wind tunnel, in collaboration with the USA Bobsled/Skeleton Team (USABS), to help optimize aerodynamics for maximum performance in competition. This partnership leverages the advanced technical knowledge and engineering expertise of Honda R&D engineers in America to support the training and performance goals of USABS athletes in their pursuit of excellence through 2030.

Aviation and Aerospace Research and Development

The HondaJet, the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class, was created in the U.S., incorporating many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. HondaJet development began in North Carolina in 2000, when Honda R&D moved the engineering team working on a new light jet to a facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA). These efforts evolved into the Honda Aircraft Company in 2006, which now includes sales, manufacturing operations on its 133-acre campus at PTIA. Interior design work on HondaJet was generated out of the Los Angeles design studio.

HACI is now developing an all-new aircraft called the HondaJet Echelon, designed to be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States. The HondaJet Echelon will top the performance, comfort, and efficiency of typical light jets with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel for up to 11 occupants, with up to 20% better fuel efficiency compared to typical light jets and over 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets

American Honda R&D is advancing ambitions in outer space through a joint development agreement with Astrobotic Technology, Inc. to create a scalable and integrated power solution for sustained lunar surface missions. The joint feasibility study will explore how the Honda regenerative fuel cell (RFC) system can be integrated with Astrobotic's Vertical Solar Array Technology (VSAT) and LunaGrid service to provide continuous power, even during prolonged periods of darkness on the Moon.

50 Years of Honda Innovation in America

Honda R&D has introduced many new technologies and products that have shaped the mobility landscape. Click here for a list of these innovations.

Honda in America

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 665 U.S. OEM suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and global parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2024, nearly 2/3 of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 21 facilities in America where it fully designs, develops and engineers many of the products the company manufactures in America. Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs are also conducted in America including the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.

Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook.

