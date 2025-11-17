Honda Powers the Dreams of Team USA Athletes as They Go for Gold in Milano Cortina

Meet Team Honda: 10 Team USA athletes serving as official Honda ambassadors for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Honda is the Official Automotive Partner of Team USA, supporting the United States Olympic and Paralympic Teams during Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today announced the selection of 10 inspiring Team USA athletes as official Team Honda ambassadors for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. These athletes embody the spirit of determination, innovation and excellence that drives the commitment of Honda to "The Power of Dreams."

Meet the 10 Team Honda athlete ambassadors for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

As they prepare to compete on the world's biggest stage, these athletes will represent not only Team USA but also the belief of Honda that dreams – when powered by passion and perseverance – can lead to extraordinary achievements. From the slopes to the ice, their journeys reflect the courage to dream big and the drive to make those dreams a reality.

"These Team USA athletes represent the very best of what it means to go for greatness and push boundaries and we're proud to have them represent Team Honda at Milano Cortina 2026," said Ed Beadle, vice president of Digital Services & Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "At Honda, we believe in The Power of Dreams – and these Team USA athletes inspire us all to pursue our passions with courage and purpose. We're honored to support them on their journey for gold."

Meet the Team Honda Athletes

These new athlete partnerships build on Honda support of Team USA heading into the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Madison Chock & Evan Bates , Figure Skating: Chock and Bates are the reigning Olympic Team gold medalists and three-time world champions, making history as the first U.S. ice dance team to win three consecutive world titles. Now husband and wife, the two have skated together since 2011, and are icons in the sport, known for their artistry, innovation and record-setting consistency at U.S. nationals.

Quotes from Team Honda

"Joining Team Honda is such an honor. We both have ties to Torrance, California, where I took my first steps on the ice and my Olympic dream began. It feels like a full-circle moment and I'm so grateful to be a part of the Honda family." -Madison Chock, Figure Skating

"My family has had multiple Honda vehicles throughout the years. Growing up in Michigan, we relied on our Honda vehicles to get us around. It is a huge honor for me to represent Honda because of what Honda represents - dependability, trust and safety." -Evan Bates, Figure Skating

"Always follow your dreams—that is what I was told when I laced up my skates as a young girl. Chasing mine led to a passion for pushing hockey beyond its limits. After millions of miles traveled on this journey, I am so honored to travel my next ones with—and in—a Honda. Honda's remarkable commitment to Team USA is helping us all achieve our dreams." -Kendall Coyne Schofield, Ice Hockey

"As an alpine ski racer, speed is my jam. Being part of Team Honda just makes sense — different surface, same chase. Speed, precision, and the drive to keep pushing define us both. Honda's been breathing racing since the 1950s; speed is in their DNA. That same DNA now runs through me. With Honda fueling Team USA for Milano Cortina 2026, the world will see how fast our dreams can move." -Audrey Crowley, Para Alpine Skiing

"'Without my dreams, I wouldn't be in pursuit of such excellence and inspire others around the globe. I couldn't be more grateful to be represented by Honda, a team that shares my commitment to that pursuit of excellence, and I look forward to dreaming big together." -Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

"I spend a lot of time in my car, from driving to the mountain for training or long-distance road trips with my family, so safety and reliability are really important to me. I have been fueled by the power of my dreams since I was a child and partnering with Honda to continue to share that message is meaningful as an athlete and a parent to my two children." -Brenna Huckaby, Para Snowboarding

"It honestly means the world to represent Honda on the biggest stage. I connect so deeply with their slogan 'The Power of Dreams.' Everything in my life, the people I've met, the places I've gone, the opportunities I've had all started because I had a dream. There really is so much power in that. I feel so lucky that chasing my Olympic dream has led me to partner with the ultimate dream team." -Kaysha Love, Bobsled

"Being represented by Honda is so exciting. Our missions align perfectly because I want to be considered an innovator in my sport and continue to push the boundaries of what is thought to be possible." -Ilia Malinin, Figure Skating

"Being represented by Honda is a dream come true for me. Hondas motto 'The Power of Dreams' is so inspiring because I think back to being a child and I was just a kid with a huge dream and Honda is helping make that possible." -Brody Roybal, Sled Hockey

"I feel like Honda has been helping me pursue my dreams since the early days of my career. My first car was a Honda, and I still proudly drive it today back and forth to the arena for practice—it now has over three hundred thousand miles on it. I'm excited to be a part of Team Honda and to help spread The Power of Dreams." -Jordan Stolz, Speed Skating

Honda Supports USA Bobsled/Skeleton

In July, Honda announced the formation of a technical partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), leveraging the advanced engineering expertise of Honda R&D engineers and the capabilities of the company'sHALO aeroacoustic wind tunnel (Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio) located in East Liberty, Ohio. Additionally, the relationship with USABS extends to the Acura brand, which serves as the Official Automotive Partner.

Honda and Team USA

Honda is the Official Automotive Partner of Team USA, supporting both the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams during Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games. Looking ahead to 2028, Honda will continue to support the world's top athletes as a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As part of this commitment, the company will provide a wide range of Honda and Acura mobility products for use throughout the Games, with a focus on electrified vehicles such as the upcoming Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX.

Honda in America

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet. Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 620 U.S. suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and globally made parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2024, nearly 64% of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company manufactures in America. Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs are also conducted in America including the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.

