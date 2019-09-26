Honda Celebrates National Dog Week with Some Furry Friends Helping Showcase Honda's Award-Winning Light-Truck Lineup

Honda's dog-loving light-truck lineup has booked nine years of continuous growth, spurred on by recent refreshes of the 2019 Pilot and HR-V, and the all-new 2019 Honda Passport 5-passenger sport-ute. All Honda light trucks are available with the Honda Sensing ® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, along with Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ integration, available all-wheel drive (except Odyssey), and a host of innovative family- and pet-friendly features.

HR-V : Freshly restyled last year, the 2019 HR-V features a class-exclusive second-row Magic Seat ® , which allows amazing cargo and interior flexibility in the HR-V's small size.

: Freshly restyled last year, the 2019 HR-V features a class-exclusive second-row Magic Seat , which allows amazing cargo and interior flexibility in the HR-V's small size. CR - V : Named SUV of the Year by Motor Trend when the 5th-generation model debuted in 2017, the CR-V is America's most popular crossover vehicle over the past 22 years 1 , with U.S. sales approaching 5 million vehicles, thanks to a winning combination of style, functionality, and refinement.

- : Named SUV of the Year by Motor Trend when the 5th-generation model debuted in 2017, the CR-V is America's most popular crossover vehicle over the past 22 years , with U.S. sales approaching 5 million vehicles, thanks to a winning combination of style, functionality, and refinement. Passport : The new Passport 2-row midsize SUV offers both off-road capability and excellent on-road refinement, giving shoppers in the class an unmistakably Honda choice.

: The new Passport 2-row midsize SUV offers both off-road capability and excellent on-road refinement, giving shoppers in the class an unmistakably Honda choice. Pilot : Family friendly, with available all-wheel drive and room for eight, the 3-row Honda Pilot received a substantial refresh last year and is the #2 retail best-selling vehicle in its class 2 . New for the 2020 model year is a range-topping Black Edition, which includes exclusive perforated leather seats, special badging and exterior trim, and black-treatment 20-inch wheels.

: Family friendly, with available all-wheel drive and room for eight, the 3-row Honda Pilot received a substantial refresh last year and is the #2 retail best-selling vehicle in its class . New for the 2020 model year is a range-topping Black Edition, which includes exclusive perforated leather seats, special badging and exterior trim, and black-treatment 20-inch wheels. Ridgeline : The innovative Honda Ridgeline takes midsize truck utility to the next level with unique features such as the In-Bed Trunk ® and Dual-Action Tailgate while offering up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and on-road refinement second to none in the midsize pickup class, a combination that won it top honors in the Cars.com Mid-Size Pickup Truck Challenge.

: The innovative Honda Ridgeline takes midsize truck utility to the next level with unique features such as the In-Bed Trunk and Dual-Action Tailgate while offering up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and on-road refinement second to none in the midsize pickup class, a combination that won it top honors in the Cars.com Mid-Size Pickup Truck Challenge. Odyssey: The retail best-selling minivan in America since 20103, the 2020 Honda Odyssey celebrates its 25th anniversary with a special anniversary edition accessory package, available on all trims. The Odyssey is packed with family friendly features, winning it multiple awards, including multiple wins as Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy for minivans.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 Based on Motor Intelligence total sales data of all crossover-based SUVs 1997-2019CYTD August.

2 Based on Urban Science® DataHub™ retail sales data in the Upper Mid-size CUV segment 2019CYTD August.

3 Based on Urban Science® DataHub™ retail sales data in the Mid-size MPV segment 2010-2019CYTD August.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

