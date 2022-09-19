Honda Center Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Reserved Parking for Anaheim Ducks Games and Events

Fans can easily reserve a parking spot in advance for NHL games, concerts, and other events at the arena.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, is now the official parking provider for Honda Center, home of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. The new partnership creates a better experience for fans attending events at the arena, offering the ability to reserve parking in one of 3,500 spots in advance of Anaheim Ducks games and concerts. The venue can seat over 17,000 hockey and music fans and has hosted over 43 million guests over the last 29 years. In collaboration, ParkMobile and Athena Partners Strategy Group architected a future-proof parking solution for Honda Center.

"Ahead of hockey season, we wanted to provide our fans with a safe and easy way to reserve and pay for parking at Honda Center," says Doug Lakeman, Vice President, Parking & Transportation for Honda Center and ocV!BE. "The guest experience is at the forefront of importance for us, so we look forward to providing an improved arrival and parking experience for them via ParkMobile."

ParkMobile has over 3.6 million users in California and is available throughout the state in cities such as Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Francisco. The parking app also currently provides parking reservations at some of the top entertainment venues in the U.S., including Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH, FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, and Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Reserving a parking space at Honda Center is quick and easy. A user can go to hondacenter.parkmobile.io to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options.The user can then reserve a space, which can be redeemed at the parking lot on the day of the event using a mobile pass or a printed permit. Reservations can also be made through the ParkMobile app on both iPhone and Android devices. Pricing for parking will vary based on the event.

"With our reservations feature, guests don't have to worry about finding parking for an event and can reserve ahead of time without missing a minute of the action," says David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America. "The feature guarantees a parking spot, which will benefit Honda Center and their many upcoming events."

