Honda Encourages Drivers to "Remove the Distractions" for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The campaign features four 10-second videos, dubbed 'Astronaut,' 'UFO,' 'Tricycles,' and 'Portal' where users are presented with a driving scenario in which a text message pops up on the screen, interrupting the scenery. When the text disappears, the video reveals surprising imagery that would have been missed as a result of being distracted. The videos end with the tag line: "When your attention is on your phone, you miss what happens on the road." To further drive the message home, Honda fans will see additional posts throughout the month communicating statistics showcasing the prevalence of distracted driving in our society. The "Remove the Distractions" campaign will run across Honda's Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter platforms throughout the month of April.

"This new campaign from Honda aims to educate consumers about the serious risks of distracted driving, encouraging more drivers to make better choices when they get behind the wheel," said Susie Rossick, assistant vice president of automobile marketing for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "This campaign is a natural extension of Honda's longstanding effort to improve safety for all road users and to realize our company's vision for a zero-collision society."

