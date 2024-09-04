Honda Launches Annual Funding Cycle to Support Organizations Making a Difference in Local Communities

Funding is awarded to organizations driving sustainable change aligned with Honda CSR pillars: Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community

Applications will be accepted through October 31, 2024

Funding awards will be announced in spring 2025

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its longstanding dedication to supporting the communities where Honda associates live and work, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation are announcing the opening of their annual funding cycle for eligible nonprofit organizations and schools. All applications for funding must be received by October 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM (Pacific Time), with awards to be announced in spring 2025.

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation's annual charitable funding cycle is now open. Eligible nonprofit organizations that support communities located near Honda operations and whose missions align with our company’s five strategic CSR pillars–Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community–are encouraged to apply.

Eligible organizations include those that support communities near Honda locations and align with the available pillar award categories: Education, Environment and Traffic Safety for Honda, as well as Mobility for the Honda USA Foundation, and seek to enrich the lives of individuals in marginalized communities.

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation will award requests for program support within a $25,000 to $100,000 range. Each request will be evaluated based on its own merit, taking into consideration community needs and available funding. More details about the specific eligibility requirements and available funding opportunities are outlined within the award criteria.

This year, applicants will see refined pillar award categories that embody Honda's ambitious 2050 goals: achieving zero environmental impact, zero traffic collision fatalities and preparing a future-ready workforce. Recognizing that the successful achievement of these goals will take an intentional, collaborative effort, Honda is excited to partner with organizations with similar goals.

Additionally, the Honda USA Foundation has updated its mobility pillar award category to boost its impact and broaden its reach to now serve individuals of all ages with disabilities. Persons with disabilities are a marginalized group facing numerous barriers to accessing services, education and employment opportunities. Honda USA Foundation's funding opportunities this year will focus exclusively on this mobility pillar award and creating spaces where the Joy and Freedom of Mobility may be experienced by all.

"As a company dedicated to improving the communities where we do business and helping people reach their full life's potential, Honda is excited to invite organizations to apply for support through our annual funding cycle," said Bobbie Trittschuh, manager of Charitable Giving at Honda and executive director of the Honda USA Foundation. "Based on our strong legacy of supporting impactful local and national organizations, we look forward to collaborating to enhance our communities to create a lasting impact."

New this year, Honda will be accepting applications for program-related funding during the upcoming application window of September 1 to October 31, 2024. Organizations seeking to specifically secure community event sponsorship support such as galas, festivals, walks/runs, parades etc., will follow a different schedule and are encouraged to check back on January 2, 2025, when the "events only" application will go live.

Visit Honda's funding opportunities page to apply.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 65 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. The company's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety, and community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

