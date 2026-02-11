Honda Documentary Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Innovative Partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton During Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Team USA takes the stage at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Honda today unveiled a short documentary providing a behind-the-scenes look at its innovation-driven partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS). Watch the video here: https://honda.us/usabobsled.

New documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at Honda's partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton. Honda engineers have been working closely with USA Bobsled/Skeleton coaches and athletes inside the Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio (HALO) wind tunnel, utilizing advanced aerodynamic testing to help the team enhance performance and speed.

Over the past six months, Honda engineers have been collaborating with USABS coaches and athletes, utilizing advanced aerodynamic testing at the Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio (HALO) wind tunnel to help the team enhance performance and speed in the lead-up to the recent World Cup season and the Olympic Winter Games.

"When you work with a team like Honda and see the number of engineers that are here to support our team and the facilities we are working in, it really gets us excited about what we can possibly do for our athletes," said Aron McGuire, USABS CEO.

The documentary explores how insights from HALO testing influenced fall training sessions at the Utah Olympic Park Track in Park City, Utah, helping shape competitive strategies before the team departed for international competition. Together, Honda and USABS share the hope that advanced engineering testing and analysis will enable the athletes to achieve faster times and secure podium finishes.

"For a company like Honda to invest and believe in your dreams, that's when incredible things happen, and we start seeing those dreams come to life," said Kaysha Love, Team USA Olympian, Bobsled and a Team Honda athlete ambassador. "Now the conversation is about this edge we have found that is powering that dream of becoming Olympic champions."

"Acura and Honda have a deep heritage of racing, and within that core, we always, always challenge ourselves to win, and we are proud to use this spirit and capability to support USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes," said Mike Unger, director of the HALO Wind Tunnel.

Honda is the Official Automotive Partner of Team USA, supporting both the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams during Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games. Acura is the official automotive partner of USABS, and Acura | USA Bobsled/Skeleton merchandise is available at https://acuradrivergear.staples.com.

Honda in America

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 620 U.S. suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and globally made parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2024, nearly 64% of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company manufactures in America. Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs are also conducted in America including the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.

Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook.

Honda Research & Development in America

Honda has been conducting research & development operations in America for 50 years, beginning with the establishment of a research facility in California in 1975. Today, Honda conducts R&D activities at 23 facilities across the country responsible for creating advanced products and technologies that provide new value to Honda and Acura customers.

Honda conducts all facets of product development in the U.S., including market and technology research, product styling, engineering design, prototype fabrication and testing, collaboration with parts suppliers, and support for mass production. With major R&D facilities in California, Ohio, and North Carolina, U.S. Honda associates are engaged in the development and testing of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda powersports and power equipment products, and also play a lead role in the development of leading-edge safety, driver-assistive and environmental technologies.

Important Notice

Although the information included in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

