Honda Launches Pre-Owned Initiative, Adding Used-Vehicle Inventory to HondaCertified.com

Honda's latest initiative builds on the automaker's award-winning Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program, HondaTrue Certified, already an important gateway to attract new customers to the Honda brand. HondaCertified.com now enables customers to search dealer inventories of Honda used vehicles, including up to 10 previous model years, in addition to the existing CPO vehicle inventory of late model cars. As with CPO vehicles, used Honda vehicles offered on HondaCertified.com will have recalls addressed by Honda dealer service experts prior to sale.

"With the continued rise in new-vehicle prices, the first vehicle purchase for many buyers will come from the used-car market, and our upgraded website makes this process more simple and enjoyable," said Dan Rodriguez, manager of auto remarketing at American Honda. "As a leading brand among first-time and younger buyers, expanding our branded website to include used vehicles up to ten years old offers customers more high value options with quality Honda products and their local Honda dealer standing behind their purchase."

Honda will add features to this used-vehicle initiative in the months ahead, aligned with the brand's Shop Simple by Honda online buying tool, enabling customers to complete most of the purchase process of Honda pre-owned vehicles in a digital fashion.

More information on Honda's used-vehicle offerings and existing Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles can be found at HondaCertified.com.

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

