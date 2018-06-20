Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC; NYSE) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses;

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/715153/000119312518197283/0001193125-18-197283-index.htm

http://world.honda.com/investors/library/form20_f.html

 

