Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

TOKYO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC; NYSE) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses;
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/715153/000119312518197283/0001193125-18-197283-index.htm
http://world.honda.com/investors/library/form20_f.html
SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
