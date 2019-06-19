Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

News provided by

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Jun 19, 2019, 07:32 ET

TOKYO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses;

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/715153/000119312519176010/0001193125-19-176010-index.htm

https://global.honda/investors/library/form20_f.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

