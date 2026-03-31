Honda overhauls Flagship Pioneer 1000 platform for 2026

All three trim levels feature drive modes, cruise control and expanded capability

Pioneer 1000 Elite becomes Honda's first fully enclosed side-by-side and the first Honda side-by-side equipped with a factory-integrated HVAC system

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda celebrates the 10th anniversary of its flagship multipurpose side-by-side platform with a complete overhaul of the Pioneer 1000 lineup, highlighted by two all-new Deluxe trims. In addition, Honda is confirming the all-new Pioneer 1000 Elite. Scheduled to arrive at dealers in late 2026, the Elite is Honda's first side-by-side to come with a fully enclosed, factory-installed cabin and HVAC system, adding a new level of comfort and convenience to the Pioneer lineup.

Honda celebrates the 10th anniversary of its flagship multipurpose side-by-side with an overhaul of the Pioneer 1000. Post this 2026 Honda Pioneer 1000-4 Deluxe 2026 Honda Pioneer 1000 Elite

Guided by the motto "Work Comfortably, Play Comfortably," the Pioneer 1000 lineup combines jobsite capability with trail-ready performance, introducing significant upgrades to comfort and convenience that make every task easier and every ride more enjoyable. Across the lineup, comprehensive refinements to vehicle design help reduce cockpit heat and noise, while the adoption of throttle-by-wire technology enhances overall drivability and enables advanced features such as cruise control and a variable speed limiter. Meanwhile, the Pioneer 1000 Elite's fully enclosed, factory-installed cabin delivers a new level of year-round comfort.

"For 2026, we took a hard look at what our customers rely on the Pioneer 1000 to do every day—whether that's putting in long hours on the jobsite or heading out for a good time on the trail," said Colin Miller, Manager of Experiential Marketing at American Honda. "With the addition of a throttle-by-wire system, new drive modes and the Pioneer 1000 Elite's fully enclosed, factory-installed cabin, we've enhanced drivability, comfort and convenience across the lineup, while maintaining the durability, capability and quality our customers expect. The result is a Pioneer 1000 family that truly delivers on our promise to help customers work comfortably and play comfortably."

Backed by Honda's legendary quality and reliability, all three 2026 Pioneer 1000 versions offer strong value and are proudly made in the USA—planned in Georgia, developed in Ohio, and produced in Timmonsville, South Carolina, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

2026 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe

For the new model year, the three-seat Pioneer 1000 Deluxe and five-seat Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe benefit from comprehensive updates to styling, usability and driving refinement, highlighted by the adoption of throttle-by-wire technology that enhances shift precision and overall drivability while enabling advanced features like cruise control and a variable speed limiter, giving users unprecedented control in work and recreational settings. A new Pro-Connect™-compatible cargo bed enhances flexibility for carrying tools, materials and accessories, while reduced noise and heat improve comfort during long workdays and on extended trail rides. Additional refinements improve everyday usability and serviceability, including easier component access, expanded interior storage solutions and a more intuitive control layout. Proven Honda technologies remain at the core of the platform, including a Dual Clutch Transmission for smooth, reliable performance.

Colors: Hero Red; Black Forest Green; TrueTimber ® Atera Camo

Atera Camo MSRP Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: $20,999 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe TrueTimber ® Atera Camo: $21,799 Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: $22,399 Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe TrueTimber ® Atera Camo: $23,199

Available: May

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2026 Pioneer 1000 Elite

The all-new Pioneer 1000 Elite elevates the side-by-side experience with Honda's first fully enclosed, factory-installed cabin, delivering enhanced protection from the elements and year-round comfort for both worksites and trails. This premium configuration delivers comprehensive cabin sealing, a high-performance HVAC system and an exceptionally quiet driving experience. Engineers also prioritized overall vehicle balance and ride quality, with chassis and suspension developed specifically to accommodate the enclosed-cabin configuration. The Pioneer 1000 Elite further benefits from the full suite of platform updates introduced for 2026, including a throttle-by-wire system that enhances shift precision and overall drivability while enabling convenience-focused features like cruise control and a variable speed limiter.

Colors: Crimson Red; Cactus Green

MSRP: TBD

Available: Late 2026

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Editors: Additional information and assets can be found at HondaNews.com

About Honda Powersports

Honda began motorcycle sales in America in 1959, and today, offers a full range of Honda motorcycles, scooters, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-sides in the U.S. Innovative technology always has been a Honda trademark, showcasing pioneering engine and chassis design that has set the standard for excellence for more than 65 years. Honda also has announced plans for battery-electric powersports products. Honda Powersports products have been built in America for 45 years and today, all Honda side-by-sides and ATVs are made in America at Honda manufacturing plants in Timmonsville, S.C. and Swepsonville, N.C., using domestic and globally made parts. Learn more at https://powersports.honda.com.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

SOURCE American Honda Powersports