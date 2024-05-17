Honda to Debut Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at ACT Expo 2024

Truck concept showcases new demonstration project as Honda seeks business partners for future production of fuel cell powered products for North America

Honda exec Ryan Harty to keynote May 22 Ultra Clean Heavy-Vehicle Summit

to keynote Ultra Clean Heavy-Vehicle Summit ACT Expo display to feature other Honda zero-emission products, including Autonomous Work Vehicle prototype and all-new 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda will debut a Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 20, showcasing the start of a new demonstration project aimed at future production of fuel cell powered products for the North American market. Honda is seeking new business collaborations as the company expands its hydrogen business to achieve its global goal of zero environmental impact, including carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. Watch an overview of the Honda Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at https://honda.us/Class8FuelCellTruck.

The Honda Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept showcases the start of a new demonstration project aimed at future production of fuel cell powered products for the North American market. Co-developed by Honda and General Motors over the last decade, the new Honda fuel cell system advances performance and doubles durability while reducing cost by two-thirds compared to the previous generation system.

"Commercial vehicles, including Class 8 trucks, where fuel cells offer the best zero-emission replacement for existing diesel applications, are a key part of Honda's broad hydrogen business strategy," said Ryan Harty, assistant vice president, sustainability & business development, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda is actively seeking business collaborations and customers to help bring these hydrogen fuel cell solutions to market here in North America."

The operational Honda Class 8 truck concept is powered by three new Honda fuel cell (FC) systems, now in mass production at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC (FCSM), a joint venture production facility with General Motors (GM) in Brownstown, Michigan. The new FC system is key to the Honda hydrogen business strategy. Co-developed by Honda and GM over the last decade, the Honda FC system advances performance and doubles durability while reducing cost by two-thirds compared to the previous generation1 system.

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial utilization of its new fuel cell system: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

In addition to the Honda display at ACT Expo, Harty will provide the keynote presentation at the expo's Ultra Clean Heavy-Vehicle Vehicle Summit on May 22 to provide further details about Honda hydrogen plans.

Honda ACT Expo Display Items

Honda will showcase the following zero-emission products and technologies at its ACT Expo display booth (#1031):

Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept to make global debut at ACT Expo.

to make global debut at ACT Expo. 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV , the first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle in America.

, the first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle in America. Honda Fuel Cell System at the core of Honda's strategy to expand the range of applications that use hydrogen toward the decarbonization of society.

at the core of Honda's strategy to expand the range of applications that use hydrogen toward the decarbonization of society. Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV), a prototype, all-electric off-road vehicle designed to enhance worksite efficiencies and support repetitive tasks.

Companies interested in collaboration and partnership with Honda hydrogen business may contact [email protected].

Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept Specifications Total length/width/height 8,000 mm / 2,400 mm / 4,000mm GCW GCW : 37,273kg

(Tractor Weight Target : 12,918kg,

Load Weight Target : 24,355kg ) Top Speed 70 mph (Estimated) Driving range 400 miles at GCW (Estimated) Fuel Cell System Output 240kW combined (80kW x 3 FC systems) Hydrogen Tank High pressure 700bar Hydrogen Tank 82kg-H2 Vehicle Battery 120kWh High Voltage Battery

About Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is working toward its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 through its "Triple Action to Zero" approach, including achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100% utilization of renewable energy, and resource circulation, utilizing 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products. Toward this goal, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales in the U.S. and globally by 2040.

To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda also is offsetting CO2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power that seek to cover more than 60% of the electricity Honda uses in North America. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners across North America.

Learn more at https://csr.honda.com/environment/na-environmental-report/.

1 In comparison to the fuel cell system that powered the 2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedan.

