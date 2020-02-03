Honda Trucks Set Records, Acura Cars Rise for American Honda in January
- American Honda trucks set new January sales record
- Honda brand trucks mark best January sales, rising 2.3%
- Honda truck sales gains led by HR-V with new January record (up 25%) and Ridgeline (up 57%)
- Acura brand car sales rise 6% as ILX climbs 16% and TLX gains 6%
Feb 03, 2020, 12:00 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
101,625
|
42,371
|
59,254
|
92,395
|
39,595
|
52,800
|
9,230
|
2,776
|
6,454
|
-4.3%
|
-10.6%
|
+1%
|
-4.1%
|
-11.6%
|
+2.3%
|
-5.5%
|
+5.8%
|
-9.6%
"As we enter a new decade, we will continue to focus on our core values and maintain the kind of sales discipline that has made us a retail sales leader in the industry," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "The arrival of our new CR-V Hybrid next month will also bring new opportunities to further strengthen our light-truck lineup and extend our two-year streak of record electrified vehicle sales."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda trucks captured a new January sales record as HR-V also set a new mark and Ridgeline deliveries jumped almost 60%. While the industry continues its dramatic shift toward light trucks, Honda entered 2020 by maintaining its retail market share gains with passenger cars, led by Civic with sales of 20,054 units.
|
2020 CR-V Hybrid
|
Coming off a 5th straight year of record sales, Honda's light truck lineup gets its first electrified model with the launch of the all-new 2020 CR-V Hybrid early this year.
|
2020 Civic
|
Honda is looking to extend its two-year run as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, led by Civic, which leads the industry in sales to first-time, Millennial and Gen Z car buyers.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura cars found sales strength again with a 6% gain in January as the brand's gateway luxury sedan continued its segment-leading ways. The TLX sedan also rose in the first month of 2020 as buyers continue to recognize its balanced goodness.
|
2020 MDX
|
MDX just surpassed cumulative sales of 1-million units in the U.S., continuing its run as America's best-selling 3-row luxury SUV of all-time.
|
2020 ILX
|
Acura's gateway model, the ILX, was the retail #1 and fastest-growing model in segment with the highest percent of sales from under-35 buyers among all compact luxury sedans
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for January 2020
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
January 2020
|
January 2019
|
DSR** %
|
MoM % Change
|
January 2020
|
January 2019
|
DSR** % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
101,625
|
106,139
|
-4.3%
|
-4.3%
|
101,625
|
106,139
|
-4.3%
|
-4.3%
|
Total Car Sales
|
42,371
|
47,401
|
-10.6%
|
-10.6%
|
42,371
|
47,401
|
-10.6%
|
-10.6%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
59,254
|
58,738
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
59,254
|
58,738
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
39,595
|
44,777
|
-11.6%
|
-11.6%
|
39,595
|
44,777
|
-11.6%
|
-11.6%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
52,800
|
51,598
|
2.3%
|
2.3%
|
52,800
|
51,598
|
2.3%
|
2.3%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
2,776
|
2,624
|
5.8%
|
5.8%
|
2,776
|
2,624
|
5.8%
|
5.8%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
6,454
|
7,140
|
-9.6%
|
-9.6%
|
6,454
|
7,140
|
-9.6%
|
-9.6%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
37,078
|
37,509
|
-1.1%
|
-1.1%
|
37,078
|
37,509
|
-1.1%
|
-1.1%
|
Honda Division
|
34,365
|
35,004
|
-1.8%
|
-1.8%
|
34,365
|
35,004
|
-1.8%
|
-1.8%
|
Acura Division
|
2,713
|
2,505
|
8.3%
|
8.3%
|
2,713
|
2,505
|
8.3%
|
8.3%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
59,019
|
56,486
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
59,019
|
56,486
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
Honda Division
|
52,565
|
49,346
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
52,565
|
49,346
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
Acura Division
|
6,454
|
7,140
|
-9.6%
|
-9.6%
|
6,454
|
7,140
|
-9.6%
|
-9.6%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
5,293
|
9,892
|
-46.5%
|
-46.5%
|
5,293
|
9,892
|
-46.5%
|
-46.5%
|
Honda Division
|
5,230
|
9,773
|
-46.5%
|
-46.5%
|
5,230
|
9,773
|
-46.5%
|
-46.5%
|
Acura Division
|
63
|
119
|
-47.1%
|
-47.1%
|
63
|
119
|
-47.1%
|
-47.1%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
235
|
2,252
|
-89.6%
|
-89.6%
|
235
|
2,252
|
-89.6%
|
-89.6%
|
Honda Division
|
235
|
2,252
|
-89.6%
|
-89.6%
|
235
|
2,252
|
-89.6%
|
-89.6%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
92,395
|
96,375
|
-4.1%
|
-4.1%
|
92,395
|
96,375
|
-4.1%
|
-4.1%
|
ACCORD
|
15,099
|
18,786
|
-19.6%
|
-19.6%
|
15,099
|
18,786
|
-19.6%
|
-19.6%
|
CIVIC
|
20,054
|
21,553
|
-7.0%
|
-7.0%
|
20,054
|
21,553
|
-7.0%
|
-7.0%
|
CLARITY
|
475
|
1,271
|
-62.6%
|
-62.6%
|
475
|
1,271
|
-62.6%
|
-62.6%
|
FIT
|
2,534
|
1,405
|
80.4%
|
80.4%
|
2,534
|
1,405
|
80.4%
|
80.4%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,433
|
1,762
|
-18.7%
|
-18.7%
|
1,433
|
1,762
|
-18.7%
|
-18.7%
|
CR-V
|
26,027
|
29,152
|
-10.7%
|
-10.7%
|
26,027
|
29,152
|
-10.7%
|
-10.7%
|
HR-V
|
7,457
|
5,974
|
24.8%
|
24.8%
|
7,457
|
5,974
|
24.8%
|
24.8%
|
ODYSSEY
|
5,622
|
5,828
|
-3.5%
|
-3.5%
|
5,622
|
5,828
|
-3.5%
|
-3.5%
|
PASSPORT
|
2,846
|
126
|
2,158.7%
|
2,158.7%
|
2,846
|
126
|
2,158.7%
|
2,158.7%
|
PILOT
|
7,765
|
8,556
|
-9.2%
|
-9.2%
|
7,765
|
8,556
|
-9.2%
|
-9.2%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,083
|
1,962
|
57.1%
|
57.1%
|
3,083
|
1,962
|
57.1%
|
57.1%
|
Acura Division Total
|
9,230
|
9,764
|
-5.5%
|
-5.5%
|
9,230
|
9,764
|
-5.5%
|
-5.5%
|
ILX
|
935
|
805
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
935
|
805
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
NSX
|
9
|
31
|
-71.0%
|
-71.0%
|
9
|
31
|
-71.0%
|
-71.0%
|
RLX / RL
|
63
|
119
|
-47.1%
|
-47.1%
|
63
|
119
|
-47.1%
|
-47.1%
|
TLX
|
1,769
|
1,669
|
6.0%
|
6.0%
|
1,769
|
1,669
|
6.0%
|
6.0%
|
MDX
|
2,961
|
2,968
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
2,961
|
2,968
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
RDX
|
3,493
|
4,172
|
-16.3%
|
-16.3%
|
3,493
|
4,172
|
-16.3%
|
-16.3%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
3,310
|
4,612
|
-28.2%
|
-28.2%
|
3,310
|
4,612
|
-28.2%
|
-28.2%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Share this article