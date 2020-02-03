Honda Trucks Set Records, Acura Cars Rise for American Honda in January

- American Honda trucks set new January sales record

- Honda brand trucks mark best January sales, rising 2.3%

- Honda truck sales gains led by HR-V with new January record (up 25%) and Ridgeline (up 57%)

- Acura brand car sales rise 6% as ILX climbs 16% and TLX gains 6%

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Feb 03, 2020, 12:00 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

101,625

42,371

59,254

92,395

39,595

52,800

9,230

2,776

6,454

-4.3%

-10.6%

+1%

-4.1%

-11.6%

+2.3%

-5.5%

+5.8%

-9.6%

"As we enter a new decade, we will continue to focus on our core values and maintain the kind of sales discipline that has made us a retail sales leader in the industry," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "The arrival of our new CR-V Hybrid next month will also bring new opportunities to further strengthen our light-truck lineup and extend our two-year streak of record electrified vehicle sales."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda trucks captured a new January sales record as HR-V also set a new mark and Ridgeline deliveries jumped almost 60%. While the industry continues its dramatic shift toward light trucks, Honda entered 2020 by maintaining its retail market share gains with passenger cars, led by Civic with sales of 20,054 units.

  • Honda brand trucks set a new January record, gaining 2.3% on sales of 52,800 vehicles.
  • HR-V set an all-time record in January with a strong 24.8% increase on sales of 7,457 units.
  • Ridgeline sales jumped 57.1% for the month, with 3,083 deliveries.
  • CR-V started the year strong, topping 26,000 sales in January, while Civic surpassed 20,000.

 

2020 CR-V Hybrid

Coming off a 5th straight year of record sales, Honda's light truck lineup gets its first electrified model with the launch of the all-new 2020 CR-V Hybrid early this year.

2020 Civic

Honda is looking to extend its two-year run as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, led by Civic, which leads the industry in sales to first-time, Millennial and Gen Z car buyers.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura cars found sales strength again with a 6% gain in January as the brand's gateway luxury sedan continued its segment-leading ways. The TLX sedan also rose in the first month of 2020 as buyers continue to recognize its balanced goodness.

  • ILX scored its best January sales since 2016, gaining a robust 16.1%, while TLX sales rose 6%.
  • Acura light trucks entered 2020 on a bit of a hangover after an incredible finish to 2019, but RDX and MDX still posted sales of almost 6,500 units.

 

2020 MDX

MDX just surpassed cumulative sales of 1-million units in the U.S., continuing its run as America's best-selling 3-row luxury SUV of all-time.

 

2020 ILX

Acura's gateway model, the ILX, was the retail #1 and fastest-growing model in segment with the highest percent of sales from under-35 buyers among all compact luxury sedans

American Honda Vehicle Sales for January 2020


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


January 2020

January 2019

DSR** %
Change

MoM % Change

January 2020

January 2019

DSR** % Change

YoY % Change

American Honda Total

101,625

106,139

-4.3%

-4.3%

101,625

106,139

-4.3%

-4.3%

Total Car Sales

42,371

47,401

-10.6%

-10.6%

42,371

47,401

-10.6%

-10.6%

Total Truck Sales

59,254

58,738

0.9%

0.9%

59,254

58,738

0.9%

0.9%

Honda

Total Car Sales

39,595

44,777

-11.6%

-11.6%

39,595

44,777

-11.6%

-11.6%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

52,800

51,598

2.3%

2.3%

52,800

51,598

2.3%

2.3%

Acura

Total Car Sales

2,776

2,624

5.8%

5.8%

2,776

2,624

5.8%

5.8%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

6,454

7,140

-9.6%

-9.6%

6,454

7,140

-9.6%

-9.6%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

37,078

37,509

-1.1%

-1.1%

37,078

37,509

-1.1%

-1.1%



Honda Division

34,365

35,004

-1.8%

-1.8%

34,365

35,004

-1.8%

-1.8%



Acura Division

2,713

2,505

8.3%

8.3%

2,713

2,505

8.3%

8.3%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

59,019

56,486

4.5%

4.5%

59,019

56,486

4.5%

4.5%



Honda Division

52,565

49,346

6.5%

6.5%

52,565

49,346

6.5%

6.5%



Acura Division

6,454

7,140

-9.6%

-9.6%

6,454

7,140

-9.6%

-9.6%

  Total Import Car Sales

5,293

9,892

-46.5%

-46.5%

5,293

9,892

-46.5%

-46.5%



Honda Division

5,230

9,773

-46.5%

-46.5%

5,230

9,773

-46.5%

-46.5%



Acura Division

63

119

-47.1%

-47.1%

63

119

-47.1%

-47.1%

  Total Import Truck Sales

235

2,252

-89.6%

-89.6%

235

2,252

-89.6%

-89.6%



Honda Division

235

2,252

-89.6%

-89.6%

235

2,252

-89.6%

-89.6%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

92,395

96,375

-4.1%

-4.1%

92,395

96,375

-4.1%

-4.1%



ACCORD

15,099

18,786

-19.6%

-19.6%

15,099

18,786

-19.6%

-19.6%



CIVIC

20,054

21,553

-7.0%

-7.0%

20,054

21,553

-7.0%

-7.0%



CLARITY

475

1,271

-62.6%

-62.6%

475

1,271

-62.6%

-62.6%



FIT

2,534

1,405

80.4%

80.4%

2,534

1,405

80.4%

80.4%



INSIGHT

1,433

1,762

-18.7%

-18.7%

1,433

1,762

-18.7%

-18.7%
















CR-V

26,027

29,152

-10.7%

-10.7%

26,027

29,152

-10.7%

-10.7%



HR-V

7,457

5,974

24.8%

24.8%

7,457

5,974

24.8%

24.8%



ODYSSEY

5,622

5,828

-3.5%

-3.5%

5,622

5,828

-3.5%

-3.5%



PASSPORT

2,846

126

2,158.7%

2,158.7%

2,846

126

2,158.7%

2,158.7%



PILOT

7,765

8,556

-9.2%

-9.2%

7,765

8,556

-9.2%

-9.2%



RIDGELINE

3,083

1,962

57.1%

57.1%

3,083

1,962

57.1%

57.1%














Acura Division Total

9,230

9,764

-5.5%

-5.5%

9,230

9,764

-5.5%

-5.5%



ILX

935

805

16.1%

16.1%

935

805

16.1%

16.1%



NSX

9

31

-71.0%

-71.0%

9

31

-71.0%

-71.0%



RLX / RL

63

119

-47.1%

-47.1%

63

119

-47.1%

-47.1%



TLX

1,769

1,669

6.0%

6.0%

1,769

1,669

6.0%

6.0%
















MDX

2,961

2,968

-0.2%

-0.2%

2,961

2,968

-0.2%

-0.2%



RDX

3,493

4,172

-16.3%

-16.3%

3,493

4,172

-16.3%

-16.3%














Selling Days

25

25


25

25



**** Electrified Vehicles

3,310

4,612

-28.2%

-28.2%

3,310

4,612

-28.2%

-28.2%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

You just read:

Honda Trucks Set Records, Acura Cars Rise for American Honda in January

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Feb 03, 2020, 12:00 ET