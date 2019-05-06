Hondros College of Nursing Announces Appointment of Harry T. Wilkins as Interim Chief Executive Officer

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing today announced the appointment of Harry T. Wilkins as interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Wilkins, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Hondros College of Nursing since 2013, returns to the role of CEO, a position he previously held from December 2013 until his retirement in December 2015.

"We are pleased that Harry has agreed to return as CEO at this important time for Hondros College of Nursing" says Dr. Wallace E. Boston Jr., member of the Board of Directors of Hondros College of Nursing and President and Chief Executive Officer of American Public Education, Inc. (APEI), the parent of Hondros College of Nursing. Dr. Boston continued, "Harry has previously provided our institution with over a decade of exceptional service, and we are confident in his leadership and dedication to our mission."

Prior to originally becoming CEO of Hondros in December 2013, Mr. Wilkins served as the Chief Financial Officer of American Public Education, Inc. Mr. Wilkins' career experience also includes financial and operational leadership as the former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Strayer Education, Inc. Mr. Wilkins previously served in other financial, executive, and business development roles at the accounting firms Wooden & Benson and Deloitte & Touche.

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission, as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

