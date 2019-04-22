Hondros College of Nursing Medical Laboratory Technology Program Celebrates Medical Lab Professionals Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing's (HCN) Medical Laboratory Technology program faculty, staff and students celebrate their career path during Medical Lab Professionals Week, April 21-27, 2019.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of medical laboratory technologists and technicians is projected to grow 13 percent through 2026, outpacing the average for all occupations. U.S. Census data indicates that the over-65 population is expected to more than double, reaching a new high of 98.2 million people by 2060. A corresponding demand for medical diagnostics, including lab tests for cancer or Type 2 diabetes, is also anticipated.

"Students enrolled in HCN's Medical Laboratory Technology program are embarking on an essential and high-demand healthcare occupation," said Tony Mediate, chief executive officer of Hondros College of Nursing. "Our students are uniquely positioned play integral roles, along with physicians and nurses, in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. This field opens the door for people interested in participating in healthcare, in ways other than hands-on nursing care."

Medical Laboratory Technicians are vital members of the healthcare team in labs, hospitals and doctors' offices across the county and around the world. Utilizing the latest lab equipment and technology, they test and analyze body fluids and samples, the results of which directly contribute to patient diagnosis, treatment and ongoing care plans.

"We celebrate that we give students the opportunity to succeed in a high-demand field and that our graduates play critical roles in the diagnosis of critical illnesses" added Mediate.

The MLT program is offered at Hondros College of Nursing locations in Columbus (Westerville, OH) and Cincinnati (West Chester, OH). Prospective Medical Laboratory Technology students can find out more about the program by visiting hondros.edu or calling 855-90-NURSE (855-906-8773). Follow Hondros College of Nursing on Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT HONDROS COLLEGE OF NURSING

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission, as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

SOURCE Hondros College of Nursing