Honest Health Introduces PULSE to Help Physicians and Care Teams Act Earlier on Patient Needs

New capability translates real-time patient insights into prioritized clinical actions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Health today announced the launch of PULSE, a new intelligence capability designed to help our physician and care team partners act on real-time patient insights and deliver better care while succeeding in shared risk arrangements.

Built to meet partners where they are in their value-based care journey, PULSE by Honest Health helps turn complex patient data into clear, prioritized actions that enable more proactive and coordinated care.

"Value-based care is ultimately won or lost in daily clinical decisions," said Rob Bessler, MD, chief executive officer of Honest Health. "Physicians don't improve metrics — they care for patients. PULSE helps ensure the meaningful information reaches care teams in the moment it matters most for their patients."

Health systems and physicians face a common challenge: excessive amounts of patient data fragmented across systems, delayed, or difficult to distill into action.

PULSE addresses this challenge by continuously scanning data sources, such as electronic medical records, utilization events, and health information exchanges, to detect critical signals and highlight the next best actions for care teams — helping organizations intervene earlier, coordinate care more effectively, improve outcomes, and reduce avoidable utilization.

"Healthcare teams are overwhelmed by alerts and data that don't translate into action," said Dave Crocker, chief information officer at Honest Health. "PULSE filters the noise and amplifies critical signals — helping partners take the right action for the right patient, consistently and at scale."

The launch of PULSE comes as healthcare organizations across the country take on greater accountability for outcomes and total cost of care in risk-based programs, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), and emerging CMS models such as ACCESS and LEAD. As partners assume greater responsibility for performance, the ability to act on real-time patient insights becomes even more critical.

The initiative reflects Honest Health's broader strategy to combine clinical expertise, advanced analytics, and operational infrastructure to help health systems and physicians succeed in value-based payment models.

The initial PULSE deployments focus on high-impact opportunities such as improving post-discharge follow-up, engaging patients in care management programs, and reducing avoidable readmissions. Early modeling suggests even modest improvements in these areas could generate measurable clinical and financial impact for partner organizations.

Over time, Honest Health plans to expand PULSE with additional capabilities to support partners across a broader range of patient needs, clinical priorities, and population health opportunities.

"Healthcare leaders know that better outcomes and lower costs require timely action, not just more technology," Bessler said. "PULSE helps our partners act earlier and more confidently on the needs of their patients."

SOURCE Honest Health