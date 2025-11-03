Honey Play Box Debuts 'VIBROSA' Next-Gen Egg Vibrator

VIBROSA Launch: The Next-Gen App-Controlled Egg Vibrator

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Play Box is proud to unveil VIBROSA, the exciting breakthrough in pleasure technology, coming Oct. 21. More than just an app-controlled sex toy, the Honey Play Box VIBROSA is designed for endless pleasure. With its dual-motor power, VIBROSA stimulates the G, U, and A-spots in harmony, delivering a layered internal thrill that feels absolutely unforgettable.

VIBROSA Release

Designed for both solo use and shared experiences, this discreet app-controlled egg vibrator is the ultimate fusion of innovation and play. Whether you're chasing intensity or teasing anticipation, VIBROSA transforms every moment into something extraordinary.

Key Features of VIBROSA

App-Controlled for Personalized Play – Enjoy endless vibration patterns, voice commands, long-distance play, and music sync through the Honey Play Box app.

– Enjoy endless vibration patterns, voice commands, long-distance play, and music sync through the Honey Play Box app. Alternating & Simultaneous Vibration Modes – Alternate between 10 built-in rhythms or control each motor independently via the app for a mind-blowing sensation.

– Alternate between 10 built-in rhythms or control each motor independently via the app for a mind-blowing sensation. Real-Time Pressure Response – Every pelvic squeeze matches with vibrations for intuitive, body-responsive play.

– Every pelvic squeeze matches with vibrations for intuitive, body-responsive play. Extended Battery Life – A 60-minute charge powers over 5 hours of use, with steady intensity even on low battery.

– A 60-minute charge powers over 5 hours of use, with steady intensity even on low battery. Discreet, Whisper-Quiet Design (<50 dB) – This egg vibrator is perfect for shared spaces or on-the-go wear.

– This egg vibrator is perfect for shared spaces or on-the-go wear. Customizable LED Tail – Add ambiance with glowing light modes, from playful flashes to soft pulses.

"VIBROSA is an adaptive pleasure device that responds to the body in real time," said Honey Play Box's CEO Shirley W. "It represents our commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and reshaping the possibilities of intimate technology."

Be among the first to get VIBROSA with the Early Bird launch at HoneyPlayBox.com, happening October 13th through 20th. First 500 orders get to enjoy exclusive offers like 40% off + an extra 10%, and a multitude of freebies like a Honeybee vibe, a 2 oz lube, and a scented low-temp candle.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Honey Play Box