Honey Play Box Offers Stress Relief This Holiday Season With Innovative App-Controlled Wellness Device

Honey Play Box

Nov 04, 2025, 15:00 ET

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season can be one of the most stressful times of the year, with busy schedules, family gatherings, and mounting to-do lists often leaving little room for personal wellness and connection. Honey Play Box encourages everyone to embrace relaxation and emotional closeness through its new connected device, NOCTURA — one of the only app-controlled, realistic sexual wellness products of its kind.

Holiday Stress Relief
Created for individuals and couples seeking balance and connection, NOCTURA brings together advanced technology and thoughtful design to support stress relief and long-distance bonding. Through the Honey Play Box App, users can share control in real time, sync movements to music or voice, and create personalized rhythm patterns, helping to bridge emotional gaps even when miles apart.

Key Features of NOCTURA:

  • Realistic Comfort: Crafted from lifelike, body-safe silicone for a natural, soothing feel.
  • App Connectivity: Real-time remote control for interactive and long-distance connection.
  • Customizable Rhythms: Multiple modes designed to help users relax and unwind.
  • Discreet & Safe: Designed for comfort, quiet performance, and safety.

"Technology can play a meaningful role in helping people reconnect with themselves and their partners," said Shirley W., CEO of Honey Play Box. "With NOCTURA, we're combining innovation and emotional wellness to help people manage stress and strengthen connections during one of the busiest times of the year."

NOCTURA reflects Honey Play Box's continued commitment to redefining wellness technology through inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment. The brand's growing collection of connected wellness devices is all designed to promote comfort, confidence, and emotional balance.

Explore Honey Play Box's full range of innovations at www.HoneyPlayBox.com.

Honey Play Box Debuts 'VIBROSA' Next-Gen Egg Vibrator

Honey Play Box is proud to unveil VIBROSA, the exciting breakthrough in pleasure technology, coming Oct. 21. More than just an app-controlled sex...
Honey Play Box Helps Fans Spice Up Halloween with FREE Pleasure Box

This Halloween, Honey Play Box invites customers to embrace the season of play with a limited-time offer: the Halloween Pleasure Box, FREE on orders...
