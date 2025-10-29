Honey Play Box Helps Fans Spice Up Halloween with FREE Pleasure Box

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Honey Play Box invites customers to embrace the season of play with a limited-time offer: the Halloween Pleasure Box, FREE on orders over $149! From now until 31, customers can unlock this exclusive treat packed with spooky surprises, encouraging people to enjoy moments of connection and self-care during the festive season.

FREE Pleasure Box

Each Honey Play Box Halloween Pleasure Box includes a curated collection of intimate accessories and lubricants designed to elevate pleasure and comfort for both singles and couples. The collection highlights the brand's ongoing mission to make sexual wellness more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Included in the set:

8 × 1oz lubricants for enhanced comfort



for enhanced comfort FIONA — a dual-end stimulator for personalized pleasure



— a dual-end stimulator for personalized pleasure HABIKI — a sleek anal vibrator designed for comfort and versatility

"As a brand rooted in sexual wellness and innovation, Honey Play Box loves bringing excitement and exploration into every season," said a Honey Play Box representative. "This limited-edition Halloween offer is all about celebrating confidence, fun, and connection safely and positively."

How to Claim Your Halloween Pleasure Box

Get your FREE Halloween Pleasure Box with any purchase of $149 or more at HoneyPlayBox.com.

Offer valid October 28–31, 2025, while supplies last. Don't miss your treat!

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Honey Play Box