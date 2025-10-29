Honey Play Box Helps Fans Spice Up Halloween with FREE Pleasure Box

News provided by

Honey Play Box

Oct 29, 2025, 15:14 ET

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Honey Play Box invites customers to embrace the season of play with a limited-time offer: the Halloween Pleasure Box, FREE on orders over $149! From now until 31, customers can unlock this exclusive treat packed with spooky surprises, encouraging people to enjoy moments of connection and self-care during the festive season.

Continue Reading
FREE Pleasure Box
FREE Pleasure Box

Each Honey Play Box Halloween Pleasure Box includes a curated collection of intimate accessories and lubricants designed to elevate pleasure and comfort for both singles and couples. The collection highlights the brand's ongoing mission to make sexual wellness more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Included in the set:

  • 8 × 1oz lubricants for enhanced comfort
     
  • FIONA — a dual-end stimulator for personalized pleasure
     
  • HABIKI — a sleek anal vibrator designed for comfort and versatility

"As a brand rooted in sexual wellness and innovation, Honey Play Box loves bringing excitement and exploration into every season," said a Honey Play Box representative. "This limited-edition Halloween offer is all about celebrating confidence, fun, and connection safely and positively."

How to Claim Your Halloween Pleasure Box

Get your FREE Halloween Pleasure Box with any purchase of $149 or more at HoneyPlayBox.com.
Offer valid October 28–31, 2025, while supplies last. Don't miss your treat!

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Honey Play Box

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Honey Play Box Pelvic Tech Tools Are Changing Sexual Health

Honey Play Box Pelvic Tech Tools Are Changing Sexual Health

Rise of Pelvic Tech: How HPB Smart Tools Are Changing Sexual Health Pelvic health is usually overlooked in mainstream wellness, but a new wave of...
Limited-Time Honey Play Box Deals Promote Pleasure & Self-Care

Limited-Time Honey Play Box Deals Promote Pleasure & Self-Care

Honey Play Box is excited to announce their spring promotions designed to refresh, reward, and excite customers. This limited-time event offers a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics