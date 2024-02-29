HoneyBook and Freelancers Union Partner to Advocate for Independent Workers' Pay and Empower Business Success

The business management platform and non-profit have joined forces to provide business tools and champion pay transparency on behalf of the more than 60M independent workers nationwide

HoneyBook , the leading clientflow management platform for independent businesses and freelancers, has announced a two-year partnership with Freelancers Union , the fastest-growing non-profit organization focused on advocacy, education, and resources to empower independent business success.

Freelancers Union directly supports over 700,000+ freelancers in its membership and represents the interests of the 64 million independent American workers who made up around 1/3 of the total workforce in 2023 . This number is expected to continue growing in 2024 and this partnership will help offer the essential business tools, education, and support that this rising segment of workers needs to be successful. Additional partnership details include:

Pay Advocacy: Both organizations will continue to advocate and drive awareness for fair and timely pay for independent business owners. This includes the pay protections won in Freelance isn't Free laws and the embedded payment capabilities the HoneyBook platform provides, which include critical payment reminders and late fees to ensure business owners get paid on time, every time.

Access to HoneyBook's Platform and Tools : HoneyBook is now the recommended business management platform for Freelancers Union members who can get started with 50 percent off their first year of subscription, which includes tools for booking clients, signing contracts, managing projects, and getting paid via the all-in-one platform. Contract Templates: According to Freelancers Union, only 28 percent of freelancers always use contracts, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. Via HoneyBook, Freelancers Union members will have access to certified and attorney-reviewed contract templates to ensure their work is protected.

Networking and Education Opportunities: The two organizations will host webinars and local meet-ups in person and virtually throughout the partnership to foster connection within the independent business community and create spaces to share knowledge and learn. SXSW 2024 : To kick off the partnership, HoneyBook, and Freelancers Union will host their first joint networking event The Independent Business Meet Up during SXSW 2024 on March 11 in Austin, TX. Rafael Espinal , President of Freelancers Union, and Emma Radin , HoneyBook's Head of Business Development and Ecosystem Partnerships will gather business owners around the topics of pay advocacy, community, and business best practices.

The two organizations will host webinars and local meet-ups in person and virtually throughout the partnership to foster connection within the independent business community and create spaces to share knowledge and learn.

"HoneyBook and Freelancers Union have a shared mission of protecting freelancers and independent business owners and providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive," said Oz Alon, Co-Founder and CEO of HoneyBook. "This partnership is an extension of our commitment to strengthening the independent business economy and empowering current and aspiring entrepreneurs to run their businesses with confidence, knowing they have us in their corner."

"We believe that every freelancer has the right to a contract and payment protections, so we're thrilled to work together with HoneyBook to provide the tools to bridge the access gap and foster growth in the freelance community," said Rafael Espinal, Executive Director of Freelancers Union. "Through our work campaigning for the Freelance Isn't Free Act nationally and partnering with HoneyBook, we will continue our commitment to uplifting independent business owners to be paid for their efforts, provide resources that help manage and grow their businesses with ease, and advocate to expand their rights."

For more information about HoneyBook's partnership with The Freelancers Union, visit here .

HoneyBook is the leading clientflow management platform that makes it easy for independent business owners to sell and deliver their services online. Offering powerful tools for communication, contracts, invoicing, payments, and more, the platform puts independent professionals in control of their process and client experience. HoneyBook is trusted by over 100,000 service-based businesses in the United States and Canada that have booked more than $10 billion in business on the platform. The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with remote staff worldwide. Learn more at HoneyBook.com

Freelancers Union is the largest and fastest-growing organization representing the 60 million independent workers across the country. It gives its over 750,000 members a voice through policy advocacy, benefits, online resources, and educational and community-building events across the country. Since its founding, Freelancers Union has fought for and won protections for freelance workers, including the Freelance Isn't Free Act, which gives freelancers unprecedented protection from nonpayment and underpayment. In 2018, Freelancers Union launched Freelancers Hub, a free coworking space and training and resource center for freelancers, with support from the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Learn more at www.freelancersunion.org .

