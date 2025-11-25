Honeycomb Credit Crowdfunding Platform to Waive All Transaction Fees November 29 through December 1 for Investments in National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) Preferred Equity Investment Certificates

Available for a limited time only! In celebration of Small Business Saturday, there will be no Honeycomb Credit fees to invest in NEIF's current investment offering from Saturday, November 29, through Monday, December 1.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Saturday, November 29, there will be no fees to invest in The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) www.neifund.org, a Certified B Corporation™ energy efficiency lender.

NEIF provides fair and transparent financing for essential energy efficiency and resilience upgrades such as HVAC, insulation, windows, generators, and lighting. Financing is provided through a trusted network of contractors, distributors and manufacturers, utilities, non-profits and state and local governments.

This is NEIF's fifth round of this investment class on the Honeycomb Credit platform, allowing investors to earn a stable, quarterly payment of interest and principal while supporting projects that improve home and building efficiency, health, safety, and comfort.

"Affordability is often the greatest impediment to the adoption of home and building energy upgrades," said Peter Krajsa, NEIF Co-Chair & Managing Member. "They can be expensive and are often unexpected. NEIF is focused on increasing affordability and improving the delivery channel."

Honeycomb Credit's Small Business Saturday promotion will remain active until December 1 (11:59 p.m. ET) and allows investors of all sizes to invest in NEIF's offering of Class CF 2.0 Preferred Equity Investment Certificates, free of all investor transaction fees— including automated clearing house (ACH), credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay fees.

NEIF's offering page can be found at: https://invest.honeycombcredit.com/campaigns/NEIF-Class-CF-2.0-Preferred-Equity-Certificates-5th-offer.

About the National Energy Improvement Fund

The National Energy Improvement Fund www.neifund.org has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 255,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,800 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown, Laura Nelson and a team responsible for over $900 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.



About Honeycomb Credit

Honeycomb Credit provides a platform for growing local businesses and mission-based organizations to raise investment capital from everyday investors. By launching an offering on Honeycomb, business owners can share their future financial success with customers, fans, and their community while securing the funds they need to grow. With a mission to democratize investment opportunities, Honeycomb is rewriting the rulebook for how local businesses access capital by engaging a powerful network of over 25,000 local investors.

Learn more at Honeycomb Credit

Media Contacts

Peter Krajsa, Co-Chair and Managing Member: [email protected], 610 737-4977

Matthew Brown, Co-Chair and Managing Member: [email protected]

Laura Nelson, COO and Founding Partner: [email protected]

