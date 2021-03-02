Honeycomb Introduces Refinery, a New Solution to Optimize Observability for Enterprises at Scale

"Refinery has reduced our event volume to 25% of what it used to be." – Matt Button, Engineering Team Lead, Geckoboard Tweet this

With the complexity of modern software architectures, enterprises need observability to identify and resolve issues in their production apps faster and to build more resilient services. Refinery is the latest addition to Honeycomb's Enterprise offerings that give developers, site reliability engineers (SREs), and DevOps engineers the tools they need to quickly troubleshoot some of the world's largest and most complex software applications. In addition to Refinery, Honeycomb's enterprise offering includes:

Service-Level Objectives (SLOs) that help technical and business stakeholders align on critical customer experience thresholds. Unlike other SLO solutions that only provide alerts and force teams to debug in other systems, Honeycomb's SLOs are debuggable, so that teams know what is wrong and how to fix issues within a single interface.

"At large enough scale, there's a tradeoff between providing engineers the data they need to maintain the kind of digital experiences customers expect and the resource costs of sending all that data to Honeycomb," said Christine Yen, CEO of Honeycomb. "Honeycomb is always looking for ways to democratize the tools and expertise that used to be reserved for only the world's most elite companies. Previously, solutions like Refinery have been proprietary and closed-source. Now, Honeycomb makes it easy for anyone to only keep the most important data they need to debug their production services and stop paying for the rest."

Refinery delivers significant benefits for the enterprise, including:

Cost predictability and control without sacrificing fidelity. Capture 100% of your observability data and use a variety of out-of-the-box configuration options to determine which events best represent important system changes. Honeycomb uses those samples to rebuild data accurately, providing a high-fidelity observability experience for a fraction of the cost.

"Modern applications and microservices require more data than ever for effective troubleshooting based on system observability, which can become prohibitively expensive," said James Governor, RedMonk co-founder. "With Refinery, Honeycomb is addressing these cost concerns to encourage wider enterprise adoption of its web scale technologies."

Honeycomb is offering a free 30-day Enterprise trial for a limited time. Learn more .

