Honeycomb Deploys EU-Based Observability Solutions to Help Customers Identify and Solve Software Issues and Grow Their Businesses

Honeycomb

29 Jan, 2024

Observability pioneer establishes EU data residency meeting GDPR requirements; appoints seasoned tech industry leader to scale EMEA growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb, the leading observability platform that enables engineering teams to solve problems they couldn't before, today announced the deployment of its SaaS cloud in the European Union (EU), enabling the company to support companies in the EU as they implement observability practices. The company is deepening its investment in Europe by adding seasoned sales leadership in the region in order to help more companies adopt observability in compliance with GDPR and other local data residency regulations. 

According to the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar for Enterprise Software report, "Observability is expected to have a high impact on enterprise software application development and delivery." Analyst Colin Fletcher notes that "Observability's full potential means enabling any observers to ask the questions they want of applications and their components. This should in turn empower not just enterprise software providers and enterprise IT users, but an even larger set of users outside of IT to get the insight they want into the business activity flowing across their cloud-native applications."

Honeycomb's deployment of its EU SaaS cloud empowers high-performing engineering teams in Europe with a robust solution tailored to address challenges in today's intricate cloud systems. For cloud-native companies seeking to expand their global reach, Honeycomb is the only observability platform designed to anticipate and overcome the complexities inherent in distributed cloud systems, which includes managing an unprecedented volume of telemetry data, navigating unpredictability, and meeting the high expectations of end users for top-performing applications.

With Honeycomb's existing cloud instance in North America, customers can seamlessly adhere to regional data privacy regulations, allowing distributed development teams to leverage Honeycomb's best-in-class observability solution.

"At Honeycomb, we provide organizations with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of modern systems," said Christine Yen, CEO and co-founder of Honeycomb. "Our commitment to redefining observability goes beyond conventional monitoring. With Honeycomb, organizations can unlock a new level of understanding, gaining real-time insights that empower them to optimize performance, troubleshoot effectively, and drive innovation. We are excited to equip our EU customers with the transformative capabilities of observability, so they can make informed decisions and elevate their operational performance."

Furthering Honeycomb's international commitment, industry veteran Dave Roberts joins Honeycomb as the Regional Vice President for the EMEA region. Based out of London, Roberts will leverage his extensive experience leading global teams in high growth technology companies including Lantum, Import.io, ScienceLogic, CA, and ParallelM to support Honeycomb's growing European customer base. Under his leadership, Honeycomb will expand white-glove onboarding and education to customers in the region. This includes expert guidance to help teams adopt observability-driven practices, along with support for establishing telemetry pipelines and configuring OpenTelemetry instrumentation.

"Observability is now business-critical for companies that need to identify and solve issues in their code quickly," said Roberts. "Driven by Honeycomb's commitment to innovation and helping companies transform their observability practices, my focus is on delivering our EMEA customers a powerful solution that can scale with their evolving needs. I'm eager to expand our presence in the region and empower businesses to stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."

To learn more about Honeycomb, visit www.honeycomb.io.

About Honeycomb
Honeycomb is the observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. Honeycomb's approach is fundamentally different from other tools that claim observability, and is built to help teams answer novel questions about their ever-evolving cloud applications. HelloFresh, Stripe, Slack, Fender, Vanguard, LaunchDarkly, and many others rely on Honeycomb to deploy confidently, resolve incidents faster and focus on high-value work that drives innovation. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

