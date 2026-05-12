Honeycomb Launches Agent Observability, Bringing Full Visibility to Agentic Workflows in Production

In addition to Agent Timeline, Canvas Agent and Skills supercharge engineering teams and their AI agents with a shared production observability layer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb.io, the observability platform built for the new shape of software, today introduced a series of agentic intelligence and agent observability features purpose-built for AI agents in production. These new and enhanced capabilities include Agent Timeline, Canvas Agent, and Canvas Skills. Engineering teams will now have real-time visibility into what their agents are actually doing without proprietary software development kits (SDKs) or framework lock-in.

AI agents are rapidly handling tasks such as code generation, incident triage, cloud infrastructure deployment, and customer service. However, the tools built to observe software systems weren't designed for non-deterministic, multi-hop agent workflows. Dashboards break down, averages lie, and when an agent causes an incident, teams have no way to reconstruct what it decided or why.

"AI has upended how software works: introducing real nondeterminism into production, and fundamentally changing how teams of humans and agents build and validate code," said Christine Yen, cofounder and CEO of Honeycomb. "Engineers are drowning in uncertainty as most observability tools weren't built for this sort of "unknown unknown." Honeycomb was built for the hardest parts of building software—and autonomous agents have taken those hardest parts mainstream."

Observability for AI systems

Honeycomb's new AI-native observability capabilities allow Engineering teams to track and analyze the performance, behavior, and interactions of AI agents. With Agent Timeline, users can render multi-agent, multi-trace workflows as a single coherent view, connecting every LLM call, tool invocation, agent handoff, and downstream system impact in real time. Engineering teams can now trace what an agent did, reconstruct the full decision path, and understand failures without switching tools or piecing together logs by hand.

Observability with AI agents

New and enhanced features from Honeycomb supercharge human and agent teams by surfacing intelligence at machine speed. These include:

Canvas , newly rebuilt to serve as a collaborative workspace, a chat interface, and autonomous agent all in one, allows engineering teams to query issues in plain English, work with human and agent team members on investigations, and produce sharable visualization snapshots.

newly rebuilt to serve as a collaborative workspace, a chat interface, and autonomous agent all in one, allows engineering teams to query issues in plain English, work with human and agent team members on investigations, and produce sharable visualization snapshots. Auto-investigations set your Canvas agent to work automatically when an alert fires, an SLO burns, or an anomaly surfaces, gathering data, creating and testing hypotheses, and proposing remediation, all before an engineer even opens their laptop.

set your Canvas agent to work automatically when an alert fires, an SLO burns, or an anomaly surfaces, gathering data, creating and testing hypotheses, and proposing remediation, all before an engineer even opens their laptop. Canvas Skills encode your best engineers' debugging knowledge and best practices for frameworks or services like Kafka into reusable playbooks that run autonomously.

"Honeycomb is great at dealing with unknown-unknowns, and Canvas takes it even further," said Shogo Wada, Staff Software Engineer at Bubble. "During a recent investigation, we found a cause of slowness in our API by asking Canvas to investigate. While the cause was not directly visible on the affected spans, Canvas compared whole traces and found patterns within their child spans. Before Canvas, this would have been a manual process of opening traces one by one. Additionally, as Canvas is a collaborative tool among the team, we could theoretically explore multiple hypotheses in parallel, getting to a root cause faster."

Built on open standards for maximum flexibility

As a prominent supporter and contributor to the OpenTelemetry project, Honeycomb has integrated the OpenTelemetry (OTel) GenAI semantic conventions (v1.40.0) into its platform. By making gen_ai.* attributes first-class citizens, Honeycomb ensures that model evaluations, tool executions, MCP calls, LLMs, and agents are all properly observed. This alignment with OpenTelemetry GenAI standards allows for the automatic generation of structured GenAI insights without requiring re-instrumentation as specifications change, custom setups, or the use of proprietary SDKs.

Honeycomb's proprietary unified data store was built for exactly the kind of unpredictable, high-dimensionality telemetry that AI agents generate, from the ground up.

Availability

Canvas, Canvas Agent, and Skills are available starting next week for all Honeycomb customers. Agent Timeline is available in Early Access, and anticipated to be generally available next month.

Experience Honeycomb first-hand

Honeycomb is hosting a three-day digital event, Innovation Week: Observability for the Agent Era, to showcase these new capabilities. The virtual event runs May 12-14 and will feature product deep dives, live demos, and customer sessions. Join us live or on-demand.

O11yCon, Honeycomb's multi-day flagship conference, follows on May 20-21 in San Francisco. The event brings together developers, SREs, platform teams, and engineering leaders for two days of workshops, practitioner sessions, and a leadership track focused on operating AI-powered systems in production. Registration is open now.

Resources

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the observability platform built for the new shape of software. Built on a decade of distributed tracing leadership and deep roots in the OpenTelemetry community, Honeycomb gives engineering teams—and the AI agents now operating alongside them—real-time, high-cardinality answers about any production system, with no pre-aggregation and no cardinality limits. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Honeycomb