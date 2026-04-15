Honeycomb Announces O11yCon 2026 to Bring Together Engineering Teams Building in the Agent Era

Annual observability conference returns to San Francisco in May, featuring two days of programming with speakers from Google, Salesforce, Stack Overflow, Superhuman, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb.io, the creators of observability, today announced O11yCon 2026, its flagship conference for engineering teams defining the future of observability. Taking place on May 20-21 in San Francisco, O11yCon brings together developers, platform engineers, technology executives, and industry influencers to discuss critical software development issues like managing the surge of AI-generated code and production complexity, applying observability best practices today, and more.

"AI agents are now writing code, triaging incidents, and orchestrating production systems, yet most engineering teams still have a limited understanding of what those agents actually did or whether they delivered value," said Christine Yen, Co-Founder and CEO at Honeycomb. "Observability provides context and connects AI investments to impact. We relaunched O11yCon for the builders and leaders of the agent era to share what's working, what's breaking, and what comes next."

O11yCon Reimagined With Multi-Day, Multi-Track Format

O11yCon is now two days with a range of sessions designed to serve distinct needs. Day 1 features hands-on workshops led by Honeycomb and technology partners including AWS, Focused Labs, Embrace, Focused Labs, Liatrio, Cribl, and more. Day 2 opens with a keynote by Nathen Harvey, DORA Lead at Google Cloud, followed by parallel practitioner and leadership tracks running through the afternoon, plus a customer keynote from Salesforce on agentic software development. Sessions across both tracks focus on the challenges teams face as AI reshapes the software development lifecycle, including observability for agents, building reliability into AI-driven systems, defining and measuring value, and transforming teams for the AI era.



Confirmed speakers at O11yCon 2026 include:

Nathen Harvey, DORA Lead, Google Cloud

Nishi Bhonsle, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Salesforce

Charity Majors, Co-Founder and CTO, Honeycomb

Corey Quinn, Chief Cloud Economist, Duckbill Group

Jody Bailey, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Stack Overflow

Giles Douglas, CISO, Superhuman

Thomas Squeo, CTO Americas, Thoughtworks

David Poll, Senior Director of Engineering, GitHub

Boris Tane, Founder, Coreplane Labs

Rob Miles, Head of Observability, Stripe

Stephanie Wang, Staff Software Engineer, MongoDB

Will Hegedus, Senior Manager SRE, Akamai

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

New Edition of Observability Engineering

O11yCon attendees will have the opportunity to receive a selection of early release chapters from the second edition of O'Reilly's Observability Engineering. Authored by Honeycomb's Charity Majors, Liz Fong-Jones, and Austin Parker along with George Miranda, the new edition establishes the foundations of modern observability while addressing how AI is reshaping the practice. The book will be available to the general public in mid-June.

Who Should Attend

O11yCon is designed for engineering leaders, AI-forward developers, platform engineers, and SREs. The conference is particularly relevant for teams building with AI agents and MCP, leaders responsible for production reliability and developer experience, and executives evaluating how observability connects to business outcomes. The conference focuses on education, innovation, and community.

Registration and Pricing

Tickets are available now. Early Bird pricing is $99 until April 28th, then switches to $199 for general admission. Registration details and the full agenda are available here. Sponsors for O11yCon 2026 include AWS, Focused Labs, Embrace, RWX, Improving, Checkly, and Liatrio. To receive updates on the Observability Engineering book, sign up here.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the futureproofed observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. It unifies telemetry, returns fast queries, integrates with AI agents, and reveals issues others miss in your ever-evolving tech stack. Honeycomb's unique event-based pricing model provides a predictable way to ingest high-cardinality telemetry without penalties or hidden costs. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Kaileigh Higgins, [email protected]

SOURCE Honeycomb