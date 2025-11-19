Honeycomb Launches New Private Cloud Offering to Address Security, Compliance, and Cost Concerns

Latest release also includes revamped Metrics capabilities and Canvas in GA, providing secure, unified, and intelligent observability to aid enterprises in their adoption of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb , the creators of observability, today announced a series of new product advancements: Honeycomb Private Cloud, Honeycomb Metrics, and Canvas, a part of Honeycomb Intelligence. Together, these new capabilities bolster Honeycomb's enterprise portfolio, combining security, performance, and agentic experiences to help organizations deliver resilient software at scale.

BYOC Delivers Enterprise Observability Without Tradeoffs

Enterprises are rapidly increasing their adoption of private and hybrid clouds for better control, residency, and security. Observability is an essential function for teams who need deep visibility and rapid debugging across cloud-native multi-service architectures, regardless of deployment location.

With Honeycomb Private Cloud , organizations get a dedicated AWS infrastructure built to meet stringent security, data residency, and regulatory requirements—all without sacrificing performance or developer experience. By providing complete management over data and environment isolation, this offering is especially well-suited for customers in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, who need to confidently access the lighting-fast query performance and intuitive workflows that define Honeycomb's platform.

"With the rise of AI, enterprises can no longer just monitor uptime or latency, they must understand how systems are performing in real time," said Thomas Squeo, CTO, Americas at Thoughtworks. "Observability is now a business imperative, and Thoughtworks is thrilled to be Honeycomb's preferred partner for implementing Private Cloud. We believe this offering will unlock a new chapter of observability for the enterprise, particularly as organizations strive to effectively manage their complex data and development requirements."

Customers are able to select self-managed or Honeycomb-managed options. Additionally, this new Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) option offers a cost-effective solution for organizations that want to keep their data in their own cloud accounts and control costs over time using their existing AWS discounts.

Upgraded Metrics Bring Clarity to Production

With the introduction of overhauled and improved Metrics , Honeycomb is expanding its observability platform to include native support for standard OpenTelemetry metrics. This builds on Honeycomb's longstanding support for custom metrics through events, giving teams a unified way to explore both high-level signals and detailed event data in one place.

With Metrics, users can now bring in gauges, counters, and histograms to track trends, monitor system health, and detect performance changes over time. All of this happens within the same intuitive Honeycomb experience. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that separate system data from application behavior, Honeycomb's unified model allows engineers to seamlessly connect what is happening in their infrastructure to why it is happening in their applications.

This new capability gives teams faster insights, deeper context, and a clearer path from detection to resolution, making it easier than ever to understand how their systems and users interact.

"Full time-series metrics are the industry standard for most developers and site reliability engineers," said Graham Siener, VP of Product at Honeycomb. "Our new Metrics capabilities meet customers where they are, combining open-standard metrics methodologies with our industry-leading tracing data to better determine the context around critical issues. The Honeycomb Intelligence platform, which includes our improved Metrics, is purpose-built for teams of every size and provides a platform for success that organizations can use to navigate their AI journey."

Build Even Faster with AI-Guided Investigation and Collaboration

Also launching today for General Availability is Canvas , Honeycomb's AI-guided dashboard that blends natural language investigation with interactive notebooks for collaborative debugging.

"Writing code is no longer a bottleneck with AI, but quality is suffering and organizations are deploying software they may not fully understand, which makes observability more important than ever," said James Governor, Co-founder of RedMonk, the developer-focused analyst company. "Honeycomb is responding by making natural language a native interface for its strengths in troubleshooting, debugging, and problem resolution, integrating AI across the platform."

With Canvas, engineers can ask questions in plain English and watch as Honeycomb autonomously explores telemetry data, surfaces anomalies, and visualizes findings in real time. Canvas runs multiple queries, comparisons, and BubbleUp analyses automatically, producing dynamic charts and trace visualizations that evolve as the investigation progresses.

As part of Honeycomb Intelligence , Canvas works seamlessly with MCP Server and Anomaly Detection, bringing AI-driven investigation directly into the developer workflow rather than bolting it on as an afterthought. With these new offerings, Honeycomb further extends its leadership in helping enterprises achieve faster resolution, tighter control, and deeper understanding across distributed systems.

To see Honeycomb in action, including Honeycomb Intelligence and Metrics, find us at AWS Re:Invent (booth 1378) on December 1-4, 2025. To learn more or get started, visit https://www.honeycomb.io/get-a-demo .

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the future proofed observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. It unifies telemetry, returns fast queries, integrates with AI agents, and reveals issues others miss in your ever-evolving tech stack. Honeycomb's unique event-based pricing model provides a predictable way to ingest high-cardinality telemetry without penalties or hidden costs. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

