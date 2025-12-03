Honeycomb Signs Three-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI Observability in the Enterprise

The latest agreement empowers organizations to bolster their software development lifecycle and accelerate innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb , the creators of observability1, today announced that it has signed a three-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"The next chapter of Honeycomb's collaboration with AWS will unlock new technology capabilities as well as high-impact go-to-market opportunities, all designed to help developers build more resilient and intelligent software," said Matt Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer, Honeycomb. "This strategic collaboration agreement expands access to Honeycomb's observability platform at a time when organizations need every advantage possible to stay ahead of increasing complexity and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

The SCA enables Honeycomb and AWS enterprise customers to improve developer productivity and optimize cloud usage by combining high-fidelity observability data with AI-driven insight. Key benefits include:

Accelerated AI observability adoption: Organizations leverage Honeycomb to improve performance, manage costs, and empower engineering teams to build and operate more resilient AI applications.

Organizations leverage Honeycomb to improve performance, manage costs, and empower engineering teams to build and operate more resilient AI applications. Built for modern SRE practices: Engineering teams use Honeycomb to shorten incident response times, determine root cause across distributed systems, and ship changes with greater confidence across AWS environments.

Engineering teams use Honeycomb to shorten incident response times, determine root cause across distributed systems, and ship changes with greater confidence across AWS environments. Simplified procurement: Honeycomb is available in AWS Marketplace in the AI Agents and Tools category that allows customers to quickly realize value using Honeycomb Hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to advance their AI initiatives.

As one of the largest digital financial services platforms, Nubank relies on partners who can match their pace of innovation. "We are committed to simplifying and making financial services accessible to our customers; Honeycomb and AWS are integral to achieving this," stated Cat Swetel, General Manager and Senior Director of Engineering at Nubank. "The collaboration between Honeycomb and AWS has delivered significant benefits for Nubank, enabling us to reduce latency, elevate the customer experience, and ultimately contribute to superior business results."

Honeycomb works extensively with AWS services, utilizing AWS Lambda for its operations. Honeycomb Intelligence , its AI-native observability suite optimized for developers, is built on Amazon Bedrock, a comprehensive, secure, and flexible platform for building generative AI applications and agents.

"Customers today need the ability to build, operate, and scale modern applications with the clarity and confidence that high-fidelity observability provides," said Allison Johnson, Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting customers where their complexity lives. By bringing Honeycomb's observability capabilities together with the scale and security of AWS, we're helping organizations reduce downtime, speed engineering velocity, and accelerate their modernization journey, empowering teams to deliver faster, more reliable experiences for their end users."

This collaboration underscores the value of Honeycomb and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please, find Honeycomb at AWS re:Invent December 1-5, 2025 at booth #1378 or visit: https://www.honeycomb.io/technologies/aws .

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the future-proofed observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. It unifies telemetry, returns fast queries, integrates with AI agents, and reveals issues others miss in your ever-evolving tech stack. Honeycomb's unique event-based pricing model provides a predictable way to ingest high-cardinality telemetry without penalties or hidden costs. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

