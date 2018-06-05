Honeycomb Launches Tracing to Create a Complete Observability Platform

Tracing is a deeply useful debugging and optimization tool, but knowing which traces to focus on has always been a problem for users. By providing a way to go back and forth from the full context of events to the deep diagnostics of traces, Honeycomb is the first observability solution to eliminate this challenge. Honeycomb is offering Tracing at no extra charge to customers.

With the combination of events and traces, Honeycomb empowers software engineering teams to take ownership of their code with observability from development to production. Engineering teams can:

Ship more code faster — query, graph, and alert on the differences among builds, versions, canaries, and more in real time

instrument and diagnose the behavior of their own code Understand every event—dive from overall service health to individual elements of user experience and back instantly

To make tracing easy to get started with, Honeycomb Tracing is compatible with OpenTracing, Zipkin, and provides pre-fab instrumentation for Go, Ruby, and Python.

"The only way to truly know what software is doing is to test in production, with real traffic and usage by real customers. Doing that with confidence and safety without slowing down feature development requires observability be put in the hands of every software engineer. Testing has to not stop at the developer's laptop, but instead to extend into production environments. This is Observability-Driven Development. With the addition of tracing, we now offer a complete way to do this for every user." — Charity Majors, CEO and Co-Founder, Honeycomb.

Built on the experience of building and running systems serving tens of millions of users, Honeycomb is relied on by companies like Fender Musical Instruments, CarGurus, and Intercom to ship their platforms.

Anyone can try Honeycomb free for 30 days!

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb provides complete observability for software engineering teams, empowering them to take ownership of their code from development to production. Through automated code instrumentation and analytics of structured logs, events, and traces—Honeycomb enables users to understand every event, ship faster, and build software ownership.

