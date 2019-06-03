Honeycomb Leads Sessions on Observability at Monitorama and Velocity Conferences

Industry conferences for Engineering and DevOps feature five sessions from Honeycomb experts on production excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb, provider of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) for enabling production in hi-res , announces it will deliver five different sessions on topics covering observability, production excellence and how to improve the lifecycle of software delivery at two upcoming conferences: Monitorama (June 3-5 in Portland, OR) and O'Reilly's Velocity Conference (June 10-13, San Jose, CA).

These sessions will advance knowledge around best approaches when managing business-critical production systems. When balancing reliability and velocity, engineers, operations and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams need the same visibility into what's happening in production at any point in time. Topics covered include supporting on-call, debugging amidst frequent code releases, testing in production, defining service level objectives (SLO), and collaborating across Dev, DevOps and SRE teams.

At Monitorama, an inclusive event for monitoring and observability practitioners, Honeycomb will present:

Liz Fong-Jones , developer advocate, speaking on " Tradeoffs on the Road to Observability " on June 3 at 3:45 PM .

, developer advocate, speaking on " " on at . Christine Yen , CEO & co-founder, speaking on " Observability: Superpowers for Developers " on June 4 at 2:00 PM .

At O'Reilly's Velocity Conference for cloud-native systems and DevOps, Honeycomb's speakers include:

Honeycomb experts will host a Reverse panel style MeetU p during Velocity on the topic of Observability with a focus on key areas in order to achieve production excellence. The Meetup will take place Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the San Jose Convention Center.

"We are grateful to have such a presence at key industry events. We always learn so much when we are in the field working with other leaders and organizations who are moving towards observability," said Christine Yen, CEO & co-founder of Honeycomb. "We remain committed to helping all engineers and DevOps teams achieve production excellence, spend more time innovating, and less on technical debt," added Yen.

Keep up with Honeycomb experts at: https://www.honeycomb.io/blog/ and follow on Twitter: @honeycombio

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb defined Observability, and its next-gen Application Performance Monitoring (APM) tool is designed for modern Engineering and DevOps teams to observe, debug, and improve their production systems more efficiently so that business-critical apps perform with minimal disruption to users. Honeycomb's growing customer base includes Intercom, Optimizely, Shipt, Asics, Meetup, and Fender among others that rely on the product for fast incident response, performance optimization and a streamlined dev-to-production cycle. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Deirdre Mahon

deirdre@honeycomb.io

415-686-5703

@DBMahon

SOURCE Honeycomb

Related Links

http://www.honeycomb.io

