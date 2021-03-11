Honeycomb Releases New Software to Power the Future of Office

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb, the first fully integrated operating platform for office buildings, announces the commercial release of its software to power the future of work environments. Honeycomb is a software hub that unifies a building's technologies into single application that is mobile, user friendly and easy to manage.

Honeycomb App

The future of office is currently being shaped by a single driving force – flexibility. Corporate office users are rethinking their real estate strategies. The trend is moving towards smaller locations, with shorter leases, across a broader geography, that can be shared amongst their entire workforce. Honeycomb provides operational flexibility for buildings and tenants by integrating legacy systems (parking, access, energy, visitor management, etc.) into one platform that can be shared or across a network of buildings to create a seamless user experience from one location to the next.

"When you think about it, co-working was the market response to the demand of smaller tenants looking for lease flexibility. In 2020, corporations are now seeking broader operational flexibility to accommodate employees and the sharing of resources across locations," explained Honeycomb Founder D'Arcy Young. "We built Honeycomb to be the keystone technology to power flexibility from the suite level to the entire building and across a portfolio."

Empowering tenants to build flexibility into their everyday operations, is a critical feature for buildings. Buildings need to aggregate all of their operational technologies into one platform so they are easy to access and use by tenants and their employees. The data that is generated from those systems must also be aggregated and analyzed to optimize building operations to find opportunities to lower expenses and generate more revenue.

"Think of Honeycomb as Alexa for work environments. It puts the power of an entire building at the fingertips of its users," continued Young. "It opens garage gates, directs parking, calls elevators, turns on lights, reserves conference rooms and makes payments easy. The true power of the platform is that same experience can be provided to the user no matter what office or building they visit. That is the future we have built."

About Honeycomb: Founded in 2017, Honeycomb (honeycomb.be) is a software operating platform for the management of real estate infrastructure that is being used by forward thinking real estate companies like Quadrant Investment Properties (quadrantinvestments.com) in Dallas and Dibdesk (dibdesk.com) in Seattle. The platform is designed around proprietary software modules that are deployed in conjunction of existing infrastructure to create truly flexible and efficient work environments.

