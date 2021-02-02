Honeycomb's Strong Performance Drives $20 Million Series B Investment to Secure Leadership in Observability

"The tremendous results delivered by Honeycomb's leadership team have given us the confidence to make a rare investment." - Thomas Gieselmann, e.ventures Tweet this

The recent round of funding comes on the heels of a banner year for Honeycomb, which doubled its business to support over 300 fast-growth companies to date. Designed to handle the scale and complexity of modern architectures, Honeycomb's offering empowers engineers and their organizations to manage exponential volumes of data where traditional APM solutions routinely fail. The cloud-based offering provides real-time insights that identify optimizations hidden within complex application systems, enables engineering teams to debug systems faster, and helps businesses focus on building superior customer experiences.

Since taking in its last funding round in September 2019, Honeycomb has accomplished significant business milestones, including:

Adding top industry talent to the leadership bench, including Vice President of Sales, Chad Malchow ; Vice President of Engineering, Emily Nakashima ; and Vice President of Marketing, Jo Ann Sanders

Doubling its Annual Recurring Revenue in 2020, with record-setting quarter-over-quarter growth, and closing landmark deals that grew the company's footprint to more than 300 customers

Tripling the number of fast-growing enterprise customers like HelloFresh, Intercom, and Slack, whose digitally enabled business services grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic

Strengthening its overall customer base with over 150 percent growth across small, mid-market, and enterprise markets by replacing solutions offered by traditional APM vendors, in addition to propelling growth with increased subscription renewals across the largest enterprise customers

Expanding market traction with large enterprises undergoing aggressive digital transformation initiatives to modernize their infrastructure in industries like financial services

Offering broader security protection for enterprise customers with solutions like SecureTenancy, in addition to expanding support and customer success services, and simplifying pricing model and plans and providing a new free usage tier

"When we led the last round, I was impressed with the community leadership, technology, and market opportunity. Just a year later, we are doubling down because they have added to that an efficient go-to-market effort that is exceeding our expectations. They have attracted top-notch executive leadership across the board, from product, developer relations, and engineering, to sales, that is uniquely suited to succeed here. Together, this team understands the observability needs of engineering and operators better than anyone in the industry, and it shows in the incredible product and customer enthusiasm." – Ariel Tseitlin, Partner, Scale Ventures

"The tremendous results delivered by Honeycomb's leadership team have given us the confidence to make a rare investment from the growth arm of e.ventures," said Thomas Gieselmann, General Partner of e.ventures. "As the de facto observability tool for businesses, Honeycomb's innovations continue to empower customers with the solutions needed to deliver on the promise of seamless digital experiences. We believe Honeycomb is well positioned and firmly committed to remaining the clear leader within the maturing observability market."

