CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund , the company that pioneered the unique, honeymoon-focused wedding registry, is disrupting the wedding space once again with a new wedding website that can drive marital strength and satisfaction. Recent research conducted by the company demonstrated that couples who honeymoon and travel regularly have happier marriages. However, some couples are at risk of missing out on this marriage-fortifying trip of a lifetime due to financial, career and demographic constraints, like education and race.

Honeyfund Aims to Strengthen Marriages by Encouraging Travel; Ups the Ante for Wedding Websites

The survey completed by 1,000 married couples in the U.S. showed that of those who were married for more than 11 years and rated their marital satisfaction as 'excellent,' 59% of them went on a honeymoon versus 35% who didn't. Along with this, 84% of these couples continue to travel together regularly.

This data, coupled with the hardships placed on couples by the pandemic, has driven a renewed focus on Honeyfund's mission of making honeymoons happen for all couples. But the company is not stopping there. With the help of a $1.55 million crowdfunded investment , Honeyfund is expanding the award-winning cash-based gifting platform to power not just the honeymoon, but the "happily ever after" and beyond – events like babies, anniversaries, even unexpected hardships. To start, the company has released cash-gift-powered wedding websites with dozens of new designs to bring each couple's unique personality forward on a page they can keep with them throughout their marriage.

"For more than 16 years, Honeyfund has been helping couples fund their honeymoons. But we didn't realize how important our work was for marital satisfaction," said Sara Margulis, Honeyfund co-founder and CEO. "Honeyfund's new wedding websites and page designs are just the beginning of our mission to strengthen marriage beyond the wedding day, and hopefully, reduce the overall divorce rate."

Couples can use the new and improved Honeyfund page as their primary wedding website and/or as an alternative gift registry where they can receive cash for their honeymoon, wedding, home down payment – anything they are saving for. However they choose to do it, couples are able to create a page that fits their unique style and that their friends and family find fun and easy to use for gifting.

As the most trusted honeymoon registry and wedding fund service since 2006, Honeyfund is all about making dreams come true and making marriages stronger from the start. With a Honeyfund page, wedding gifts become cash in couples' hands to travel the world together, fund their wedding day or any savings goal.

