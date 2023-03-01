Honeyfund Creates Dream Honeymoons for Fictional Couples with the Help of AI

"Happily ever after" comes to life for fictional couples, from Jack and Rose to the Addams Family

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund, the popular wedding gift registry that makes honeymoons happen, has tapped the AI generator ChatGPT to create dream honeymoons for some of the most beloved fictional couples of all time.

Just in time for National Wedding Planning Day on March 1, Honeyfund has launched a new set of "Finally Ever After" pages, which feature a fictional couples' fantasy honeymoon registry, complete with a theme, photo, and gift items that the couple might have registered for had they used Honeyfund.

The idea for the project was to use AI for fan fiction – specifically to imagine what the perfect honeymoon would be like for some of the most iconic and romantic fictional couples from movies, TV shows, and books. "Our mission is to make dream honeymoons happen for all couples – so why not create honeymoons for some of our favorite characters, too?" said Sara Margulis, Honeyfund's CEO and co-founder. "We wanted to show Honeyfund couples how AI can be used to inspire and plan honeymoons based on great love stories."

The AI-powered ChatGPT was used to generate the honeymoon ideas, which were then curated by the team at Honeyfund to create the perfect registry for each couple. The first three Fantasy Honeyfunds created by Honeyfund and ChatGPT go to Jack and Rose from Titanic, Patrick and David from Schitt's Creek, and Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family. Where did the AI send them?

Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Titanic)--Setting their sights on the ultra-glam city of New York, NY in 1912, Jack and Rose are registering for the cultural honeymoon of their dreams. $5 candlelit dinners, $10 hotel stays, and horseback riding - just like Jack promised - comprise this much-wished for honeymoon.

and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Titanic)--Setting their sights on the ultra-glam city of in 1912, Jack and Rose are registering for the cultural honeymoon of their dreams. candlelit dinners, hotel stays, and horseback riding - just like Jack promised - comprise this much-wished for honeymoon. Patrick Brewer and David Rose (Schitt's Creek)--Hello, wine country! Wine tastings and delicious food are the stars of this adored couple's honeyfund. With their love of the good life and penchant for Tina Turner , the couples' friends and family have plenty of options to choose from for donating to their dream honeymoon in Sonoma, California .

and (Schitt's Creek)--Hello, wine country! Wine tastings and delicious food are the stars of this adored couple's honeyfund. With their love of the good life and penchant for , the couples' friends and family have plenty of options to choose from for donating to their dream honeymoon in . Morticia and Gomez Addams (The Addams Family)--Honeyfunds aren't just for traditional honeymoons! This darkly romantic couple is renewing their vows and taking a second honeymoon to Transylvania, where the shadows are long and nights are filled with eerie delight. From a stay at Dracula's castle to hearse transportation, it's sure to be a macabre affair.

The AI tool didn't stop at the honeymoon destinations – it even generated a quote for this press release. "We're thrilled to have been able to partner with Honeyfund on this exciting project," said the ChatGPT. "Using AI to imagine the perfect honeymoon for these iconic fictional couples was a fun challenge, and we hope that fans of these characters will enjoy seeing what their dream honeymoons might have looked like."

Visit info.honeyfund.com/FinallyEverAfter to browse the fictional registries and suggest your favorite couple.

Media contact:

Maddison Cervantes

[email protected]

951.265.3009

SOURCE Honeyfund