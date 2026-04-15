SEWELL, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a national provider of integrated facilities management (IFM) solutions, has been selected by honeygrow as its facilities management partner across its growing national footprint. NEST will deliver a full-service IFM solution designed to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and support restaurant performance across honeygrow's 76 locations, as the brand continues to expand with two new openings in April.

honeygrow Partners with NEST to Launch Integrated Facilities Management Program Across Growing National Footprint

NEST will manage a broad range of services, including HVAC, hot and cold foodservice equipment, refrigeration systems, electrical, plumbing, lighting, and other critical facility needs essential to day-to-day restaurant operations. The partnership includes vendor management, service coordination, analytics, and operational support through NEST's integrated platform, providing honeygrow with greater visibility across its locations.

"Maintaining high operational standards across every restaurant is essential as we continue to expand," said Walt Harkins, COO of honeygrow. "NEST brings an integrated approach that helps simplify facilities management and gives our teams the support they need to stay focused on delivering a great experience for every guest."

Founded in 2012, honeygrow is a Philadelphia-based fast-casual concept known for its customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars. As honeygrow expands, the partnership with NEST provides a scalable facilities management model that supports consistency across markets while simplifying operations at both the store and corporate levels.

"Restaurant environments depend on speed, uptime, and consistency behind the scenes," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST. "We are proud to support honeygrow with a facilities management solution that brings together service delivery, technology, and analytics in a way that helps the brand operate more efficiently as it grows."

NEST's integrated model combines vendor management, technology, analytics, and operational oversight into one comprehensive solution. Through tools such as NEST Facilitate, honeygrow will gain greater visibility into service activity and facility performance across locations.

The partnership is expected to generate cost savings for honeygrow through reduced fees and more efficient service coordination, while also supporting long-term planning.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1994, NEST delivers day-to-day tactical management of facilities, financial consulting, analytics, project management, and construction for major multi-site brands across North America. NEST provides 360° support 24 hours a day through one comprehensive facilities management solution that drives cost savings while maintaining an exceptional customer experience. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

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SOURCE NEST