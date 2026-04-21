SEWELL, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a national provider of integrated facilities management (IFM) solutions, has partnered with MINISO USA to serve as its facilities management partner for more than 300 MINISO stores across the United States. NEST will deliver a full-service IFM solution designed to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and support store performance as the MINISO brand continues to expand in the U.S.

MINISO USA Partners with NEST to Streamline Facilities Management Across U.S. Stores

NEST will manage a broad range of services, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, lighting, and general maintenance across MINISO stores. The partnership includes vendor management, service coordination, analytics, and operational support through NEST's integrated platform, providing MINISO with greater visibility and consistency across its U.S. store footprint.

"Retail growth depends on consistency and execution at the store level," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST. "MINISO has done an outstanding job building a brand that connects with consumers and continues to gain momentum in the U.S. We are proud to support that growth with an integrated facilities management solution that brings together exceptional service delivery, technology, and analytics to help its stores operate efficiently."

MINISO is a leading retailer of lifestyle products, distinctive IP collaborations, and a frequently refreshed assortment designed to appeal to a broad consumer base. As the MINISO brand continues expanding in the U.S., the partnership with NEST introduces a scalable facilities management model that supports operational consistency while reducing complexity for internal teams.

"Delivering a consistent and high-quality in-store experience is critical as we continue to grow in the U.S.," said Jim Hall, Retail Development for MINISO USA. "NEST provides an integrated approach to facilities management that simplifies operations and ensures our stores are supported efficiently."

NEST's integrated model combines vendor management, technology, analytics, and operational oversight into one comprehensive solution. Through tools such as NEST Facilitate, MINISO will gain greater visibility into service activity and facility performance across its stores.

The partnership is expected to drive operational efficiencies for MINISO through streamlined service coordination and improved visibility, while supporting long-term planning as the brand continues to grow in the U.S.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1994, NEST delivers day-to-day tactical management of facilities, financial consulting, analytics, project management, and construction for major multi-site brands across North America. NEST provides 360° support 24 hours a day through one comprehensive facilities management solution that drives cost savings while maintaining an exceptional customer experience. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

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SOURCE NEST