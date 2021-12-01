HoneyNaps® Builds a Digital Therapeutic Platform for Insomnia

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps, a Korean mental healthcare startup, announced that it will start a digital therapeutic business for the treatment of insomnia in addition to monitoring, analyzing, and diagnosing inter-sleep bio-signals.

The platform consists of SOMNUM, an artificial intelligence (AI) software for diagnosing sleep diseases, My SOMNUM, non-contact sleep analysis and coaching solution, and SOMNUM Medella, a digital treatment for insomnia.

SOMNUM Medella Digital therapeutic platform Digital Therapeutic Market by Disease

Professor Seockhoon Chung, a specialist in Sleep Disorder in the Department of Psychiatry at Asan Medical Center (AMC) Korea, expressed his expectations for the study: "I expect that clinically effective therapeutic agents will be developed through the sleep disorder research that is being conducted."

Digital therapeutic platforms are software medical devices (SaMDs) aimed at preventing, managing, or treating disorders or diseases. These disorders and diseases are beyond medical diagnosis. The applied technologies are diverse, such as artificial intelligence and virtual augmented reality, and can be used in various medical fields by replacing or parallelizing medicines.

Among a variety of digital therapies, insomnia digital therapy is based on cognitive-behavioral treatments recommended as the primary solution for insomnia patients and are known as ways to treat insomnia without taking medicine.

Experts say that in order to increase the restorative effect, it is necessary to provide accurate analysis and customized solutions based on individual sleep data and to maintain continuous management to increase improvement.

The global digital therapeutic market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2020 to an annual average of 19.9 percent, growing to $8.6 billion in 2025.

Kevin Ahn, head of the technology planning team, said, "We have studied meta verse-based technologies to maximize therapeutic effects in conjunction with the sleep data measurement and diagnostic technologies held by HoneyNaps.

"SOMNUM Medella, a digital treatment for HoneyNaps, is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is in talks with Big Pharma for copyright contracts and global commercialization," Ahn explained.

