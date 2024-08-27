Sleep Specialists and Industry Leaders Converge at HoneyNaps Symposium

The 1st HoneyNaps Sleep & Tech Symposium

Presentation of the 'SLEEP 2024 White Paper' and the Latest Advances in Sleep Research & Technology

Unveiling of HoneyNaps' New Brand Identity

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps USA, Inc., an AI-driven sleep data analysis company, proudly hosted the "1st HoneyNaps Sleep & Tech Symposium" on August 10th at Maple Hall, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas.

HoneyNaps Sleep Symposium

As HoneyNaps approaches its 10th anniversary next year, it continues to lead the sleep tech industry as the first company in Korea and Asia to receive U.S. FDA approval for its "SOMNUM" sleep disorder diagnostic software. HoneyNaps has established itself as a pioneer in the field, offering comprehensive technology for sensing bio-signals during sleep, along with advanced analysis, diagnosis, and therapeutic solutions.

The symposium brought together experts from various disciplines, including psychiatry, otolaryngology, cardiology, and neurology, to discuss cutting-edge research trends. Presentations covered topics such as the glymphatic system and brain health, the connection between cardiovascular health and sleep, and global trends in sleep research and technology, including the latest developments in digital cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (dCBT-i). The symposium also shared key insights from the "SLEEP 2024" publication, which reflects the latest trends from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. HoneyNaps has contributed to this publication for three consecutive years.

During the first session, themed "Latest Trends in Sleep Medicine", the following presentations were delivered. "Updates on Sleep, Glymphatic System, and Brain Health" Presenter: Dr. Yeilim Cho, VA Hospital, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, "Digital Therapeutic Applications for Insomnia" Presenter: Dr. Seockhoon Chung, Seoul Asan Medical Center, "FDA-Cleared Wearable Devices for Detecting Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)" Presenter: Dr. Jiho Choi, Soonchunhyang University Medical Center, "Detecting Cardiovascular Vulnerability through Physiological Monitoring During Sleep" Presenter: Dr. Younghoon Kwon, University of Washington Medical Center.

In the second session, under the theme "Sleep 2024 and the Next Journey with HoneyNaps" the following topics were explored: "Wearable Sensor Technology for Smart Healthcare and Medical Applications" Presenter: Prof. Inkyu Park, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), "Trend Review of Sleep 2024" Presenter: Dongsik Kim, Lead of Data Analysis Team, HoneyNaps, "Successful IPO and Growth Strategies for Biomedical Companies Presenter: Shinbok Noh, Korea Investment & Securities, "HoneyNaps' New Brand Identity" Presenter: Prof. Bohyun Hwang, Ewha Womans University, and CEO of Perpet, "The Journey of HoneyNaps" Presenter: Tae Kyoung Ha, PhD, Founder and President, HoneyNaps USA.

The event also featured participation from executives and representatives of major companies engaged in discussions with HoneyNaps. The unveiling of HoneyNaps' new brand, "while you* were sleeping ( )", created by Prof. Hwang, who was awarded the Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, marked a significant step forward for the company's vision.

Sean Ha (Tae Kyoung Ha), President of HoneyNaps USA, stated, "We have made extensive preparations to share global knowledge with healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders through our ongoing engagement with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). This symposium represents a significant milestone, providing an opportunity to showcase HoneyNaps' dedication and future direction. We aim to grow this symposium into an annual event, bringing the latest sleep trends from the United States and Europe to the forefront."

