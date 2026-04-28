New office in Boston-Cambridge innovation hub to expand partnerships with healthcare and life sciences leaders

Supported through a Korea Health Industry Development Institute global expansion program

Strategic move expected to accelerate commercialization, clinical collaborations, and market access in the United States

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps, an AI-powered sleep healthcare company specializing in sleep diagnostics and digital sleep medicine, announced that it has been selected for the Boston C&D Office Residency Program (Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Track) under South Korea's 2026 Bio-health Global Expansion Support Program (K-VIP: Korea Bio-Health Value-up Innovation Program).

HoneyNaps Expands into Boston’s Kendall Square, Accelerating Global Partnerships in AI Sleep Healthcare

The initiative is administered by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare and is part of the Korean government's broader strategy to strengthen the global competitiveness of domestic bio-health companies and support overseas market expansion.

HoneyNaps will relocate its existing Boston office and establish operations at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), located in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strategic Presence in the World's Leading Biotech Cluster

Kendall Square, located in the Boston-Cambridge area, is widely recognized as one of the world's most concentrated biotech and healthcare innovation ecosystems. The district is home to leading pharmaceutical companies, biotech startups, hospitals, research institutions, and venture capital firms.

Anchored by institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the area offers a uniquely integrated environment where research and development, clinical validation, commercialization, and investment are closely connected.

For HoneyNaps, the move is expected to provide direct access to potential partners across healthcare, life sciences, and digital health sectors, while creating new opportunities for proof-of-concept projects, joint research, and strategic collaborations.

Accelerating U.S. Market Expansion

Through its new presence in Kendall Square, HoneyNaps plans to deepen relationships with hospitals, sleep centers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare innovators across the U.S. East Coast.

The company also intends to expand clinical and commercialization partnerships in sleep medicine, leveraging the region's globally connected healthcare network.

The residency program provides participating companies with office space, networking opportunities, local business events, and market-entry support. Additional services include consulting, strategic partnership development, and access to local innovation programs.

Executive Comment

Sean Ha (Taekyoung Ha), President of HoneyNaps USA, stated:

"We have been preparing for global expansion through our existing U.S. subsidiary in Boston and establishing a presence in Kendall Square marks an important next step in expanding both research collaborations and commercialization opportunities. Being part of the same ecosystem as companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, Novartis, and Eli Lilly and Company will help us accelerate partnerships in sleep disorder clinical trials and strengthen our global market position."

About HoneyNaps

HoneyNaps is a South Korea-based digital health company specializing in AI-driven sleep diagnostics, sleep disorder analytics, and next-generation sleep healthcare solutions. The company develops technologies that improve access, efficiency, and clinical accuracy in sleep medicine through artificial intelligence and scalable healthcare platforms.

For further information, please contact:

HoneyNaps USA, Inc.

Christine Kwon / Managing Director

Email: [email protected]

Address: 14th Floor, One Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142

Website: www.honeynaps.com

SOURCE HoneyNaps