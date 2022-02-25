HoneyNaps Publishes Strong Results of Its XAI-Based Sleep Clinical Study

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep research company HoneyNaps® announced the publication of a clinical study on Jan. 12, 2022 that validated the results of its HoneyCube System, technology that analyzes vital signs during sleep and sleep architecture for adults with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB). The study, published in Sleep Medicine Research (SMR), a SCOPUS listing site, along with Jiho Choi, head of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Soonchunhyang University, clinically verified the reliability, originality and accuracy of HoneyNaps' non-contact measurement technology and artificial intelligence algorithsm.

Korean Society of Sleep Medicine(KSSM) Clinical Study Results

More than 100 million people around the world suffer from sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia, but around 90% of those individuals do not receive medical treatment. Few clinical studies have investigated the accuracy of non-contact monitoring devices for vital signs during sleep and sleep architecture in adults with SDB. The study results revealed that the HoneyCube System contactless monitoring device showed good (almost perfect) agreement in terms of heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature and moderate agreement in sleep architecture with contact measurements. These results suggest that the HoneyCube System is a good candidate device for sleep monitoring at home and in multiple accommodations.

HoneyNaps aims to collect and analyze data 24 hours a day via HoneyCube, then pair the data with algorithms that predict disease to apply collected data to clinical practice. HoneyNaps' sleep sensor and SOMNUM algorithm, developed using both patented domestic and international source technology, was provided to Korea's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) hotel, Novotel Ambassador, in February 2021. The SOMNUM Scanning Service is a coaching program that provides a deep-sleep solution and guide based on the analysis of an individual's sleep pattern and environment. Now, SOMNUM is currently used in over 60 hospitals in South Korea for sleep management solutions.

Honeynaps will continue to publish accumulated technology and clinical research results based on more than 47 patents over the past eight years in world-renowned journals and commercialize the SOMNUM Scanning Service at home and abroad.

Details of the study, "Validation Study of a Contactless Monitoring Device for Vital Signs During Sleep and Sleep Architecture in Adults With Sleep-Disordered Breathing," can be found online.

Korean Society of Sleep Medicine (KSSM)

