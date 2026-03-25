HONEYWELL AEROSPACE, DEPARTMENT OF WAR SIGN GROUNDBREAKING AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE PRODUCTION OF DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES

Honeywell to commit $500 million for production capacity upgrades

PHOENIX, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it has signed a groundbreaking supplier framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to rapidly increase the production of critical defense technologies. This agreement includes a $500 million multi-year investment to upgrade the company's production capacity.

Honeywell Aerospace is among the first Tier 1 suppliers to sign a framework agreement of this nature with the DoW. This underscores Honeywell Aerospace's focus on delivering critical capabilities to American and allied forces at the speed and scale national defense requires.

"Honeywell Aerospace is proud to embrace the challenge and meet this urgent need," said Jim Currier, president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. "Our commercial operating system enables us to invest in advanced technologies and manufacture at scale and speed, delivering a substantial and enduring benefit to the customer and taxpayers."

Under this agreement, Honeywell Aerospace will ramp production of the following:

Navigation systems: Honeywell is a global leader in resilient navigation technology, particularly in challenging environments. The company's wide range of inertial navigators can be found in diverse industries across the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Honeywell Aerospace navigation systems are critical enablers on most precision munition platforms globally.

Honeywell is a global leader in resilient navigation technology, particularly in challenging environments. The company's wide range of inertial navigators can be found in diverse industries across the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Honeywell Aerospace navigation systems are critical enablers on most precision munition platforms globally. Assure™ actuators: Honeywell Assure missile maneuverability actuation and electronic control systems are the most precise and speed-responsive systems available. These actuators are used for interceptor, tactical and other strategic high-performance missiles.

Honeywell Assure missile maneuverability actuation and electronic control systems are the most precise and speed-responsive systems available. These actuators are used for interceptor, tactical and other strategic high-performance missiles. Electronic Warfare solutions: Electronic Warfare solutions from Honeywell Aerospace provide critical functionality on U.S. military platforms from fighter jets to the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program and on AMRAAM missiles. Advanced technologies also support Signals Intelligence and Electronic Intelligence domains.

About Honeywell

Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and in many terrestrial systems. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity, thermal, power and actuation systems, and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit aerospace.honeywell.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace Technologies on LinkedIn.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

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SOURCE Honeywell