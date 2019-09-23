Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a global leader in connected buildings, announced today it will have selling rights to KE2 Therm Solutions, including industry-leading smart controllers for the refrigeration industry, in the grocery vertical. The combined expertise of Honeywell, the inventor of the retail multi-site energy management industry, and KE2 Therm will help grocers, convenience stores and restaurants lower energy costs, reduce spoilage and meet regulatory guidelines.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, grocery stores are responsible for approximately nine percent of the total energy consumed by commercial buildings[1] in the United States, of which more than 50 percent is from refrigeration.[2]

With the agreement, KE2 Therm will also sell Honeywell Multisite technologies including its Novar building controls systems, E-MON electrical meters, and Manning refrigerant leak detection sensors.

"Honeywell is the only building automation manufacturer that provides full-service energy management support to the retail industry so owners can focus on other critical parts of their operations," said Matt Call, general manager, Honeywell Multisite. "By combining our enterprise-level capabilities with KE2 Therm's smart edge level controls, we will deliver bottom line savings to any grocer, retailer or restaurant chain using refrigeration."

"KE2 Therm is specified by a wide range of end users, consultants and major OEM manufacturers of evaporators, and walk-in freezers and coolers," said Patrick Holdmeyer, president and CEO of KE2 Therm. "Top U.S. and global restaurant and supermarket chains recognize the benefits of KE2 Therm controls and specify them for both new install and retrofit applications. We are excited to work with Honeywell to serve an even larger customer base."

Honeywell Multisite, formerly known as Novar, is a leader in retail multi-site energy management and provides building management systems for many of the world's largest retailers and supermarket chains. Honeywell Multisite offers full-service building management including design, engineering, programming, software and hardware production, delivery and installation, and 24/7 centralized monitoring, control and reporting. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or www.ke2therm.com.

About KE2 Therm

KE2 Therm is a U.S. based developer and manufacturer of smart refrigeration controllers. The company's technology is specified by a wide range of end users, consultants and major OEM manufacturers of evaporators, walk-in freezers and coolers for both new install and retrofit applications. For more information, visit www.ke2therm.com.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is a global business with more than 23,000 employees. HBT creates products, software and technologies found in more than 10 million buildings worldwide. Commercial building owners and occupants use our technologies to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. For more news and information on Honeywell Building Technologies, visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

