Honeywell And Nexii Create Strategic Alliance To Support Sustainable Building Development

"Continuing to find ways to creatively reduce the impact that buildings have on the environment is incredibly important and Nexii is doing just that," said Doug Wright, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. "This alliance brings together our decades of building automation experience with Nexii's novel construction techniques. This combination of experience and innovation will allow us to help customers address environmental challenges and meet sustainability goals by reducing aspects of buildings' environmental impacts – from construction to day-to-day operations."

More than 90% of the U.S. commercial building stock consists of properties under 50,000 square feet, and most of these buildings lack a proper building management system (BMS) to manage energy usage.2 Unlike competitive products that are either traditional BMS solutions built for large-scale, complex buildings or simple heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control systems designed for smaller scale use, the Honeywell Small and Medium Building Administrator enables multi-site businesses to drive smarter building operations and meet compliance requirements.

"We are excited to work with Honeywell to further our mission of lowering the environmental footprints of the buildings we deliver to our clients," Stephen Sidwell, co-founder and CEO, Nexii. "Adding Honeywell's expertise at saving energy through its powerful building management system as well as improving responses in the case of emergency with its fire and security products will enhance the value proposition for Nexii customers. Now, we can increase speed of delivery with a construction process that is less damaging to the environment while also providing systems that drive the building's ongoing energy efficiency and safety after completion."

Nexii's high-performance green building products are precision manufactured in plants to project specifications using 3D software. This allows Nexii panels to be able to fit together like jigsaw pieces onsite, accelerating standard build times by 50%-75%.3 This process – where Nexii products are manufactured offsite and assembled onsite – enables Nexii to eliminate significant construction waste. Nexii's breakthrough materials and building processes allow for higher energy savings, near-zero construction waste, and substantially less climate impact than a traditional concrete building.

Recent Nexii projects include a first-of-its-kind Starbucks café built using Nexii's revolutionary construction technology located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, developed to support Starbucks Canada's aspiration to operate more eco-friendly stores under its global sustainability strategy. Also in Abbotsford, a new Popeyes restaurant was constructed using Nexii's building system. Nexii anticipates that its technology will also reduce both the Starbucks café's and Popeyes restaurant's operational building carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to traditionally constructed buildings.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company's track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) (https://www.nexii.com) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

