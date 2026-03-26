Honeywell and Rhombus Introduce AI-Driven, Cloud Video and Access Solution to Modernize Building Security

Collaboration addresses rising demand for integrated cloud access and video solutions that simplify management across multiple facilities

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced a collaboration with Rhombus, a leader in cloud-based video management, to expand its cloud-connected security and access solutions portfolio with new, AI-powered video solutions. This furthers Honeywell's effort to accelerate and modernize how customers approach building security, which began in 2024 with the acquisition of LenelS2.

Together, Honeywell and Rhombus will deliver integrated access control and video management in a single cloud solution that is easy to deploy, scale and manage.

"This strategic alliance combines the strength of Honeywell's access solutions portfolio, domain expertise and global reach with modern cloud video capabilities and AI enhancements," said Billal Hammoud, President & CEO, Honeywell Building Automation. "Together, we will offer an integrated, cloud-based solution that innovates while ensuring reliability and system resilience."

Companies are increasingly shifting to cloud-based security and cloud video. According to Omdia*, cloud video solutions are growing annually at more than 20% and are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the security industry through 2029. The Honeywell-Rhombus offering is perfectly positioned to support a paced, cost-efficient cloud journey for thousands of commercial and enterprise operations around the world while helping them to reduce risk.

"At Rhombus, we've always believed the best physical security solutions are open platforms. By partnering with Honeywell, a company that shares our vision, we'll be able to offer customers cutting-edge solutions across video security, access control, sensors, building controls and more," said Garrett Larsson, co-founder and CEO of Rhombus. "With access to our complementary expertise and the deep AI capabilities of both organizations, customers will see immediate value from day one. We're excited to work with Honeywell to make buildings more secure and intelligent."

Honeywell, through integration and a reseller agreement, will offer Rhombus products through its channel partners and system integrator networks. The companies will also partner on deeper integrations that bring Rhombus' AI analytics directly into Honeywell's access control platforms. With Rhombus' AI-powered platform, customers will be able to gain insights from video data beyond traditional surveillance, transforming video systems into a source of operational intelligence. Using capabilities such as Rhombus Insights, customers can train AI prompts to analyze activity patterns, investigate incidents more efficiently and better understand how physical spaces are being used.

The solution is designed for a variety of commercial environments, including retail chains, fitness centers, schools and other distributed sites. Rhombus products will initially be available through Honeywell in North America before deployment across other regions.

For more information about Honeywell Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions. Rhombus is backed by Caden Capital, Cota Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make organizations safer and more intelligent with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions.

* Source: Omdia, Video Surveillance & Analytics Database Report – 2025 Analysis, September 2025

Contacts:

Media

Micah Lillard

(704) 883-6711

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell