HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in February. Vimal Kapur, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 8:40 a.m. - 9:10 a.m. EST.

Mr. Kapur will also present at the Citi 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 11:20 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Contacts:

Media

Investor Relations Stacey Jones

Mark Macaluso (980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6118 [email protected]

[email protected]

