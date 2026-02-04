HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

News provided by

Honeywell

Feb 04, 2026, 08:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in February. Vimal Kapur, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 8:40 a.m. - 9:10 a.m. EST.

Mr. Kapur will also present at the Citi 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 11:20 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:

Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Mark Macaluso

(980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6118

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

HONEYWELL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, WITH ADJUSTED SALES AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS ABOVE HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; ISSUES 2026 OUTLOOK

HONEYWELL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, WITH ADJUSTED SALES AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS ABOVE HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; ISSUES 2026 OUTLOOK

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and issued its outlook for 2026. The company also provided...
HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES CFO, BUSINESS UNIT LEADERS FOR HONEYWELL AEROSPACE

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES CFO, BUSINESS UNIT LEADERS FOR HONEYWELL AEROSPACE

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced key leadership roles for Honeywell Aerospace, which will become an independent, publicly traded company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics